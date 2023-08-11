Group commends Tinubu over appointment of Jisalo as Minister

Tinubu Support team has on Thursday hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Hon Zaphaniel Jisalo as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement, Hon John Lawal, Coordinator Tinubu support team, noted that Hon Jisalo is one of the finest in FCT the finest who is capable of delivering any mandate entrusted to him in whatever capacity.

His words: “On behalf of the Tinubu Support team, we want to thank Mr President and commander in chief of the armed forces, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the privilege and honor given to the good people of the Federal Capital Territory for appointing Hon Zaphaniel Jisalo as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Hon Zaphaniel Jisalo is one of the finest in the capital city who is capable of delivering any mandate entrusted to him in whatever capacity.

“We want to put it on record that this government is typical of a listening government. A government that have come to institutionalize competency as one of the policy of leadership recruitment method

“We want to also use this opportunity to thank the good people of Nigeria for their support for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Hon Jisalo is worthy of this appointment. He is a square peg in a round hole

“Hon Jisalo outing at the Senate screening was very impressive stressing that, “he will never disappoint the President, his people and Nigeria at large”.

“I am very sure he will live up to expectations. He is a man that is ever ready to work and contribute his quota to Nigeria’s development and we believe he will do just that”.

“You can imagine someone who performed creditably well as a two times chairman of Abuja Municipal area council and two terms members of house of representative.