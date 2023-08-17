Group commends Tinubu on creation of a stand-alone tourism ministry 

By Jimoh Babatunde

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the Nigerian on the creation of a stand-alone tourism ministry.

The umbrella private sector tourism body also congratulated the minister-designate of tourism, Ms. Lola Ade-John.

In an open letter titled ‘Appreciation and Congratulations’ signed by the federation’s president, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, FTAN praised President Tinubu for heeding to the collective voice of the tourism industry and recognizing the immense potential that lies within the sector.

The association said this speaks volumes about the government’s commitment to harnessing the socio-economic benefits that tourism offers.

The letter further said: “This significant step of creating a stand-alone ministry dedicated to tourism underscores a momentous milestone in the advancement of our nation’s vibrant tourism industry.

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to all individuals and organizations who tirelessly advocated for the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Tourism.

“The united effort of the tourism community, industry stakeholders, and supporters has paved the way for this historic development, and we are grateful for their unwavering commitment and passion.”

The FTAN also congratulated the minister-designate for tourism, Ms. Lola Ade-John, saying her expertise in IT would presents unique advantage to the Nigerian tourism industry.

“Your esteemed background in Information Technology (IT) presents a unique advantage to the tourism sector.

“As the world becomes increasingly digitized, technology is shaping the way travelers explore, book, and experience destinations. Your expertise in IT positions you to leverage innovative digital solutions, enhance destination marketing strategies, and ensure seamless digital experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

” This intersection of IT and tourism promises to drive efficiency, accessibility, and global competitiveness within our industry.”

Nkereuwem Onung added “As FTAN, we stand ready to collaborate closely with your esteemed office and leverage our collective expertise to support your efforts in propelling the Nigerian tourism industry to unprecedented heights.

“We believe that under your visionary leadership, the industry will not only experience growth but will also contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic diversification, job creation, and cultural enrichment.

“Our commitment to working hand-in-hand with you is unwavering. We pledge to galvanize the tourism industry, unify our diverse voices, and collectively work towards the shared goal of unlocking the full potential of tourism for the betterment of our nation.

“Together, we can pave the way for a future where Nigeria stands prominently on the global tourism stage, showcasing its rich heritage, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. “Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved appointment, Ma’am.

“We eagerly anticipate the positive impact your leadership will bring to the tourism landscape of Nigeria. Please consider FTAN a steadfast partner in your journey, dedicated to fostering prosperity, innovation, and sustainable growth within the industry.”