Gridlock, as trailer drivers block Mile 2 road over N500 payment to NURTW

By Prince Okafor

There was gridlock along Mile 2/Oshodi Expressway, as trailer drivers blocked access route, following clash with National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

The incident which started at about 10:30am today, created gridlock from Berger bus stop down to Mile 2.

Eyewitness told Vanguard that one of NURTW member, had stopped a trailer driver to collect N500 from him, which happens to be their normal daily collections for every trailer, including cars, SUVs without plate number that pass through that route.

But trouble ensues, after a driver refused to comply, insisting he has already collected receipt of payment from another member.

The NURTW member seeing that the driver was reluctant to settle him, forcefully dragged the driver down, stabbed him with metallic object, carted away with his phone and money.

As a result of the development, the driver with blood stains all over his body, used his vehicle to blocked one of the lane.

Another trailer of same colour also blocked the service lane, making it difficult for motorist and commuters to access the road.

As at the time of filing this report, the both trailers are yet to leave the road. Also, no security operatives was sighted at the scene.