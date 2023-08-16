Green Africa airline cuts Lagos-Ibadan airfares

Green Africa Airways has announced the implementation of discounted flight tickets between Lagos to Ibadan.

The reduction of the airfares was in an effort to ease traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has been occurring as a result of road construction.

In a post by the People Democratic Party via Twitter on Saturday, the Lagos-based airline had commenced flight ticket sales for as low as N6,500.

According to the statement, this development is among several efforts of the Oyo State Government to improve living conditions for the residents of the state, and Nigerians as a whole.

A statement in the post partly read, “The airline is expected to commence flight operations between Ibadan to Lagos with just N6,500 (six thousand, five hundred naira only), in other to reduce traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“This development is among several efforts of the Oyo State Government under Governor (Seyi) Makinde, who has been working tirelessly since the inception of his administration to make life comfortable for citizens and residents of the state and Nigerians in general.”

The post also disclosed that the governor was making efforts to expand the airport in his #Omituntun2.0 agenda, with the ongoing work and the development of the airport road.

It added, “The governor has also outlined plans to expand the airport, in addition to the existing construction and expansion of the airport road in his #Omituntun2.0 agenda.”