GPPAC inaugurated to address armed conflict prevention, peacebuilding

…As stakeholders brainstorm on role of CSOs

The Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) has officially inaugurated its Nigeria Network with the aim of making significant contributions to conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts throughout Nigeria.

The inauguration took place during a meeting held in Abuja, where representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs), government officials, and international stakeholders gathered to discuss the role of CSOs in conflict prevention and peacebuilding across Nigeria.

Rafiu Adeniran Lawal, the Regional Representative of GPPAC West Africa, expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their presence and introduced GPPAC as a global network of CSOs working tirelessly to prevent violent conflicts and promote peace worldwide.

“On behalf of the Global Secretariat of GPPAC, it is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to the official inauguration of the GPPAC Nigeria Network,” he said.

Lawal highlighted GPPAC’s vision of a world in which justice, gender equity, sustainable development, and human security are upheld.

He stated that the Nigeria Network aims to realize this vision by harnessing the power of civil society organizations (CSOs) and fostering collaboration with the government and international partners.

Lawal also emphasized the importance of decentralizing GPPAC within the West African region, mobilizing CSOs for peacebuilding, and ensuring local ownership of the network.

“As the Regional Representative of GPPAC West Africa, I am committed to driving the decentralisation of GPPAC within the region, mobilising civil society organisations for peacebuilding and ensuring that members take ownership of the network,” Lawal said.

He mentioned the successful establishment of GPPAC national networks in Niger Republic, Ghana, and Senegal, which have appointed National Focal Points to strengthen conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts in their respective countries.

The GPPAC West Africa network’s strategic framework identifies three priority areas: Locally Led Peacebuilding, Women and Youth Peace and Security, and Conflict-Sensitive Approach to Climate-Related Risks and Other Emerging Threats. These areas will guide the network’s approach and agenda in addressing peace and security challenges in the region.

The meeting also featured a keynote speech by Professor Charles Ukejeh from Obafemi Awolowo University.

Ukeje criticised governments, particularly in Africa, for becoming significant instigators of violence and instability.

He noted that every database on violence and instability, such as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), has implicated states for the rising spectre of violence.

“The paradox that faces us today, more than at any point in the distant past, is that the very agency – the state – whose sole responsibility is to provide for and take care of citizens have become the most indicted,” he said.

Ukeje stressed that while CSOs can fill gaps where the government has become less trustworthy in the delivery of public goods, they cannot replace the government.

He urged CSOs to build internal capacity, avoid unnecessary competition, and forge win-win networking opportunities at local, national, and global levels.

He concluded his address by encouraging the newly formed GPPAC Nigeria Network to persevere in their long-term goal of creating a more peaceful and secure society.

He urged them to remain resilient, determined, and focused on the collective ambition of eliminating violence and insecurity in Nigeria.

Ukejeh further emphasized that their efforts, supported by the broader GPPAC global network, would ultimately bring relief to the country.

The GPPAC Nigeria inaugural meeting concluded with participants identifying innovative methods and approaches to foster peace within Nigerian communities.

