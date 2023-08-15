GOXI Microinsurance wins Company of the Year

By Cynthia Alo

GOXI Microinsurance Limited has been awarded the Micro Insurance Leadership Company of the Year 2023 by the African Leadership Review.

Professor Joseph Mba, Chairman of the Awards Committee, explained that the Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Award is a commendable initiative by the African Leadership Review to celebrate exceptional individuals and companies making a difference in Africa’s progress through leadership experience, innovation and competence in different fields of endeavour.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Shina Gbadegesin, CEO, GOXI Microinsurance Limited, said the company was honoured and proud to receive the award. He said the award highlighted the company’s commitment to leadership excellence and its impact on the development of the African economy through micro-insurance.

He said: “We are committed to empowering lives and securing futures through micro-insurance solutions. We are open to partnership with microfinance banks, institutions, and different forms of association, telcos, aggregators and other veritable stakeholders collaborating to deliver risk management solutions to low income, micro and small-scale enterprises”.