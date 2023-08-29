Govt shuts another illegal Chinese mining firm in Akwa Ibom community

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has shut down operations at the Chinese mining company, Ruitai Mining Company, located in the Esuk Ikim Akeme community, Ibeno Local government area over illegal operations.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

According to the statement, the firm was shut when Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Mr Etim Uno, and the Commissioner of Ministry of Internal Security Brig. General Koko Essien (rtd), on Monday, August 28, 2023, embarked on an unscheduled inspection of the company.

It added that the joint ministerial inspection team were conducted around the mining site by the Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, High Chief Williams Mkpa.

“The team discovered black clay-like minerals contained in sack bags of 50kg, described by the miners as Titanium Ore. The company, Ruitai Mining Company, is purely an exploration company

“On critical examination of the site amidst tight security, the Managing Director and Director of the company, Zeng Zhonghuan and Huang Ying, were not available at the site.

” And available staff members could not provide any information or documents.

Ruitai Mining Company’s Board of Directors comprises only Chinese, thus, not eligible to acquire the Small-scale Mining License as claimed.

“The Company has not conducted the Environmental Impacts Assessment (EIA) in its mining operations”, the statement noted.

The statement which said the Chinese company has not submitted the Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

The statement added that in view of the above anomalies, the Inspection team recommended: “That Ruitai Mining Company should terminate its mining operations forthwith until due clearance legitimizing its operations is completed with the State Government.

” That the Company should approach the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources(MEMR) on or before Friday, 1st September 2023 with all the relevant papers authorizing its operations, with full coordination of the area approved for its mining operations.

” That all security operatives should be withdrawn from the mining site, while the DPO of Ibeno LGA, SP Victor Ezekwu, should enforce the directive in order to ensure strict compliance”