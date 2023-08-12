Govt must assume responsibility of training teachers, Stakeholders tell FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

STAKEHOLDERS in the education industry have tasked the current administration to, as a matter of urgency, take charge of the training of teachers as part of moves to ensure the right training of teachers in the country.

Furthermore, they said without qualified and motivated teachers, children stand very little chance of realizing their potential.

The co-founder of Afrelib Academy, Joseph Kolawole Ajuwon, made the call on the sidelines of the academy’s 2023 annual teachers’ conference, themed: “From the classroom to the world: Redefining teaching for the 21st century.”

Ajuwon said for teachers to stay motivated to impact knowledge on students, governments at all levels must join hands to empower teachers adequately.

According to him, the training was organized to train educators as they have primary contact with students.

He said: “There are lots of talks about children being the future of tomorrow and that is all based on giving them all the learning they need to know to survive for the future.

“None of that would be possible, no matter how many programmes are run per session, without the teachers who are central to all the learning that happens in the classroom.

“The teachers influence so much about these children. Today’s session is for us to focus on the teachers themselves, on how we can get them to the point where they’re no longer demoralized, disillusioned, disappointed or discouraged about the vocation.”

The academy’s head of operations/program, Joyce Gomina, said the conference was organized to remind teachers of their call and how much they can contribute to nation-building.

“Every nation is as great as the quality of their teachers. We want to remind them to give their best so that at the end, we’ll raise people who will be proud of their experience at school having acquired a lot of skills because they came in contact with teachers that are very mindful of making intentional influence and impact on the children they work with,” she said.

An Educational Administrator, Dr Emmanuel Aina, while delivering his Keynote address recommended a review of curriculum for teachers’ education with special attention to technology.

Aina also called for realistic remuneration packages for teachers in order to attract the best to the profession.

Vanguard reports that the conference brought together over 80 teachers from different schools across the FCT.