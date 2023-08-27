GOVERNOR’S DIARY: Palliatives and Oborevwori’s empathy for Deltans

Oborevwori

•Gov tells political appointees to shun ethnic politics, divisive tendencies

With just three months into his tenure, Governor Sheriff Francis Orowhedor Oborevwori has already carved a niche for himself as a worker-friendly governor who is out to govern Delta State with humility, empathy, humanity and care for his people.

At a time the country is facing economic hardship occasioned by petrol subsidy removal, Governor Oborevwori has been emphasizing the need for political officeholders to always identify with the people, provide reliefs to the vulnerable and do all they can to put smiles on their faces.

The governor, while swearing in 26 new Commissioners into the State Executive Council, Tuesday, once again displayed empathy to workers and the people of the state as he rolled out palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Oborevwori said: “I am pleased to report that this administration has taken decisive steps to improve the welfare of our workers, which is an integral part of the MORE agenda.

“To cushion the hardship our people are facing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the downward spiral of the naira against the dollar, I have approved the payment of N10, 000 to the 50, 196 workers in the state public service for the next three months starting from August.

“The staff figure includes employees of the ten higher institutions in the state. “Furthermore, I have approved that workers from salary Grade Levels 1-14 should run shifts as follows: First Batch: Monday – Wednesday; Second Batch: Thursday – Friday.

“This schedule will be implemented on a rotational basis.

“Those who work from Monday-Wednesday in one week will work Thursday to Friday the following week to ensure fairness and equity.

“The schedule for officers from salary Grade Levels 15 and above is to be worked out by the various MDAs as it is suitable for them.

“However, staff on essential services must be on duty while working remotely is also encouraged.

“The other arms of government – the judiciary and legislature – are to work out their modalities as they deem fit.

“As you are aware, local government workers are not under the administration of the state.

“However, we have held consultations with the leadership of ALGON and it is our earnest expectation that ALGON will implement the same palliative measures for its workers.

“In line with my electoral promise, I recently approved the payment of outstanding promotion arrears to 23, 887 workers in the state public service.



“The total amount payable is five billion, five hundred and twenty-two million, six hundred and thirty-seven thousand, eight hundred and forty-eight naira, and five kobo (N5, 522,637, 848.05).



“The payment commences from this month of August and will be made in four tranches as follows: Ministries -August; Judiciary, Parastatals, and Hospital Management Board – September; Higher Institutions – October, Post Primary Education Board – November.



“To the glory of God, the thorny issue of unpaid local government pensions is nearing final resolution. My administration helped to secure legislative approval for the local government councils to obtain a N40 billion bank loan to enable them liquidate their backlog of pension liabilities.



“The loan, which is guaranteed by the state government, is payable over a five-year period, and will be deducted from the accounts of the local government councils. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the payment of the pensions should commence soon.



“I have also given the nod for the local government councils to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff to fill up existing vacancies. At least 2,000 persons will be gainfully employed through this process. In due course, we shall carry out a comprehensive audit of physical infrastructure in our primary and secondary schools to enable us know where there are gaps and respond accordingly.



“My administration will spare no expense in providing the conducive climate essential for high quality learning experiences in our schools.



“We are keeping faith with the electorate to make life richer and more fulfilling for all Deltans as contained in the MORE Agenda.



“Consistent with my pledge to be Governor for all, I have constituted a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government and other stakeholders including labour to work out palliatives that will cover the following segments of the population, namely; People Living with Disabilities (PwDs); Widows; Poor and vulnerable households that do not belong to the above categories; and the aged.

“I expect us to roll out palliatives for these categories of people as soon as the committee submits its report. “Meanwhile, the committee is also looking at the possibility of the state government acquiring electric vehicles for public transportation.



“The committee has equally been mandated to initiate the process of converting the existing Tricycle (popularly known as keke) assembly plant in Asaba into a dual-purpose factory that will be able to produce gas-powered keke, in addition to those running on petrol. If this is done, it should significantly drive down the cost of transportation.



“Finally, I wish to reiterate the point I made to the Special Advisers on the need for elected officials and political appointees to be our brother’s keeper given the prevailing economic hardship in the country. Our people are going through very difficult times.



“Therefore, those of us that have the privilege of public office must do everything within our power to bring relief to the poor and the less privileged. Please, be available to the people. This is very important because our people need to see that we care.

There is a saying that people do not care how much you know until they see how much you care.”

Charge

Oborevwori told the newly sworn-in Commissioners to allow fairness, equity, and justice guide their actions, saying: “You must give every citizen equal opportunity to benefit from our programmes and services. In this regard, you must shun ethnic politics and divisive tendencies. You are to maintain an open-door policy in your ministries and be accessible to all and sundry.



“I note with pleasure that this State Executive Council is an inspiring blend of youth and experience, and meets the requirements of competency, spread, and sectoral representation. The youth represent a breath of fresh air while the old hands are needed for their maturity, wisdom, mentoring, and stability of the system.



“I am aware that some are disappointed for not making the cut as commissioner. This is to be expected when you have to pick twenty-six persons from a pool of thousands of qualified candidates.



“It is obviously not possible to satisfy everybody under such circumstances but I am persuaded that the list largely reflects the wishes and expectations of a broad spectrum of political leaders, key stakeholders, and the various communities. The excitement that greeted the announcement is an indication that we struck the right note.



“However, for those who did not make it this time, I urge you not to be discouraged. Remember, if it is not your turn today, it may be your turn tomorrow. This government will do everything within its power to ensure that the various interests are catered for in the best possible way.

“To the commissioners that have been in today, I charge you to be humble. Being a commissioner does not make you superior to others. So, you must shun pride and arrogance. This appointment is simply a call to higher responsibility, and you must justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with good judgment, tenacity of purpose, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the development of the state and the welfare of our people.



“As I stated in my Inaugural Address, the MORE agenda of this administration is designed to ADVANCE Delta through inclusive and sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation, strengthening the human capital, building an enabling infrastructure, and improving governance and accountability systems for improved service delivery.



“The successful implementation of these programmes calls for drive, focus, innovation, fiscal discipline, and judicious allocation of resources on your part.”



Those sworn in were: Odinigwe Odigie Daniel, Science and Technology; Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Ada-Anioma, Technical Education; Jerry Ehiwario, Power and Energy; Charles Aniagwu; Works (Rural Roads); Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Primary Education; Michael Ifeanyi Anoka, Urban Renewal; Hon. Princess Pat. A. Ajudua, Ph.D Women Affairs and Community Development; and Chief Darlington Ijeh, Culture and Tourism; Chief Fidelis OkenmorTilije, Finance; Barr. Funyei Manager, Special Projects; and Hon. Godknows Angele, Housing.



Others are Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, Health; Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, Lands and Survey; Mr Perez P. Omoun, Esq., Agriculture and Natural Resources; Orode Uduaghan; Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services; Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Water Resources; Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi, Youth Development; Samuel Oligida, Trade and Investments; Prof. Tonukari Johnbull, Higher Education; Etagherure Ejiro Terry, Special Duties; Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Basic and Secondary Education; Jamani Tommy Ejiro, Environment; Onoriode Agofure, Transport; Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben, Works (Highways and Urban Roads; Chief Vincent Oyibode, Oil and Gas; and Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen, Economic Planning.

With the inauguration of the State Executive Council and the successful assignment of portfolios to the Commissioners, the Oborevwori administration is set to deliver on its campaign promises to the people of the state.

Premium on education

Earlier on Monday, the governor said the state government had placed premium on education to keep students of Delta on track and focused.



Oborevwori spoke when he received officials of the National University Commission, NUC, led by its Acting Executive Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, and who were on courtesy call, in his office in Government House, Asaba.



He thanked the NUC for approving the three new universities for the state, saying the establishment of the institutions was well justified hence the House of Assembly he presided over didn’t waste time in passing the bills.



In his remarks, Maiyaki commended Delta State government for its contributions to sustainable educational development in the state and country.



The NUC Acting Executive Secretary explained that the visit was coming at a time when calls for the reinvention of higher education system were “getting louder and louder by the day”.



He congratulated Delta State government for being very educational friendly government and for being the state with the highest number of state-owned universities in the country.



•Ahon is Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor