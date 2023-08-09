Governor Radda joins security operatives to raid criminals’ hideouts in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, yesterday night joined the personnel of various security agencies in the State to raid the hideouts of criminals terrorising the peace and tranquillity of residences in Katsina metropolis.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Katsina Governor, said that Radda personally led the security personnel to storm the criminals’ hideouts, on Tuesday night between 10 to 11:30 pm.

As seen in the statement, the hideouts raided by the Governor and his delegation of security personnel include Sabuwar Unguwa, Sharar Pipe, Dan Hako, Filin Polo, Kofar Guga and Tudun Matawalle.

However, Kaula did not state whether arrests were made in the late-night raid.

The criminals, in recent months, have been terrorizing residents of the aforementioned areas and other parts of the Katsina metropolis.

Part of the release note that

“The hooligans specialized in snatching phones and extortion of properties of residents in various parts of Katsina city.”

During their nocturnal raid, Governor Radda, in his avowed commitment to rid the State of criminal elements, once again dished out commands to operatives of the police to deal ‘mercilessly’ with miscreants breaching peace and public order, across Katsina.

Following last night’s ‘clearance operation’ at the identified criminals’ abodes, Radda, early today, summoned an emergency meeting with Security Chiefs in the State over the resurgence of crimes in some parts of Katsina, Kaula disclosed.

Radda expressed worry and displeasure over the acute security challenges bedevilling the State, urging the security chiefs to be more proactive in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.