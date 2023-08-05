Governor Lawal seeks World Bank partnership in Zamfara solid minerals exploration

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has urged the World Bank to partner with his state on the exploration of its abundant solid mineral deposits in the area, for the good of its people.



Lawal spoke on Friday in his remarks during a dinner with the World Bank President, Ajay Banga, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.



The World Bank President was in Nigeria as part of his global tour to engage critical stakeholders on deepening development efforts in the country.

A press statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the dinner was also attended by Governors of Anambra, Borno, Edo, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa and Oyo states.

The state said that Lawal equally commended the World Bank for its “client-led approach and result-focused interventions.”

According to the statement, “Governor Lawal commended Ajay’s vision for a client-led approach and result-focused interventions.

“The Governor enjoined the Bank’s leadership to be more flexible, audacious and help to attract private capital for development.

“He further expressed the willingness of the Zamfara State Government to partner on the exploration of its mineral deposits for the good of its people.

“On his part, the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga, stressed the determination of the Bank to work differently, embracing more collaborations and flexibility in its engagements.”