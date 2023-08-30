Gov Zulum opens Vocational Training Enterprise to tackle unemployment in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, inaugurated a vocational training centre in Biu town, headquarters of Biu Local Government Area.

Named Borno State Vocational Training Enterprise, Biu, the centre consists of 15 workshops equipped with modern training facilities.

The 15 workshops are for trades such as tailoring and fashion design, hairdressing and cosmetology, welding, plumbing and pipe-fitting, carpentry and joinery, building technology, electrical works, solar panel and installation, automobile and mechatronics, agricultural technology, knitting and crocheting, aluminium fabrication, and ICT training facilities.

Speaking during the ceremony, Zulum noted that about five Vocational Training Institutes were constructed alongside 19 smaller Technical and Vocational Training Institutes across the state, to promote skill development, create job opportunities, and empower the youth.

“The increasing number of youth unemployment in Borno State and particularly youth from MMC, Jere and Biu Local Government Areas is a matter of great concern to all of us. More so, the number of dropouts from our schools is also a great concern. If nothing is done to address this serious challenge of unemployment, the state is at risk of facing another crisis.” Zulum said.

He added “To address these challenges in the state Borno State Government under my leadership has decided to construct and equip different centers in the state. This is to train our youth so that they can earn their means of livelihood by themselves.”

… Says thuggery to attract 7-year jail term

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum explained that while his administration is working on jobs creation and skill development among youth, stricter penalties will be enforced to address youths involvement in violent political thuggery.

“The state government is committed to addressing youth restiveness in the state and therefore, Borno State House of Assembly has revisited the existing penal court laws that were last reviewed in 1994. Under the new law, anyone found guilty of political thuggery will be sentenced to 7 years in prison.” Zulum said. End