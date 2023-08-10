Gov Uzodimma assures continuous support for security agencies for safety of Imo residents

The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has guaranteed his continuous support to the security agencies in the state.

During the familiarization visit of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and members of his entourage at the Imo State Government House, Governor Uzodimma said that the Shared Prosperity Government will continue to provide a good working environment and logistics to help restore the dignity of Ndi Imo.

Speaking earlier, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla commended the Governor for all the support given to the Nigerian Navy with the cordial relationships between the Government, the Navy, and the Imo people.

He disclosed that the welfare of the Nigerian Navy by the State Government has motivated them to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

Particularly, the Chief of Naval Staff promised that the navy will deploy additional manpower and

logistics to Imo State in particular, with a view to dealing with known flash points that

constitute security challenges in the area, particularly on the sea routes and surrounding Rivers.