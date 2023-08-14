Home » News » Gov Sule swears in 16 Commissioners, cautions against corrupt practices
August 14, 2023

Gov Sule swears in 16 Commissioners, cautions against corrupt practices

Governor Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State  Monday  sworn in 16 new Commissioners, comprising 13 men and 3 women.

It would be recalled that on July 28, 2023  Sule  submitted  17 names as  commissioner nominees to the  State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation as members of the state executive council.

The state assembly had  screened 16 out of the 17 nominees that appeared for the screening just as one of  commissioner nominee, Haruna Musa from Nassarawa Eggon LGA  did not appear for the screening on account of being  indisposed.

Gov. Sule who   warned  the commissioners  against  corrupt  practices, urged them to  key into his administration’s vision of transparency, accountability and rule of law. also advised the commissioners to come on board with a winning attitude, ingenuity, and deep insight in handling every situation.

The governor reminded the  newly sworn members of the state executive council to embrace the hallmark of governance where trust is sacred, adding that betrayal of government would not be condoned.

” I want to congratulate you on your well deserved appointments as we made wider consultations  before your appointment Commissioners across the state.

” I want to implore you to key into my administration’s vision of transparency and accountability and you are to shun corrupt tendencies.

” I also urge you to be dedicated and work hard as this administration cherishes hard work, commitment and loyalty,” he said.

The governor warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of incompetence  urginging them to  prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure that the citizenry enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor  said the appointees who were dependable people were selected based on track records after careful consultation, saying the state stands to benefit from their experiences.

Sule urged the new commissioners to justify the confidence Government reposed in them and  stressed that  the new council was tied to value addition, and must be in a position to add value to the art of governance in the state.

