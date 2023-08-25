Gov Sule leads Nigerian delegation to UN retreat in Rwanda

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa state Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors Forum, Abdullahi Sule is part of the Nigerian delegation attending the UN organized three-day Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali Rwanda.

The programme is designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges.

According to a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mallam Ibrahim Adra and made available to Vanguard on Friday, Engr. Sule is one of the four 2nd term Nigerian governors invited to participate and share his wealth of experience at the retreat.

“There are 10 other first term Governors attending as well. The programme is organised in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the aim is to equip participating leaders with enhanced leadership skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to cultivate the leading of others”, the statement added.