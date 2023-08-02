Gov Radda urges new Katsina cabinet to drive growth and development

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has charged members of his newly constituted cabinet to embrace the spirit of dedication and commitment in their pursuit to drive growth and development for Katsina State.

To fulfill the aspirations and yearnings of people in the state, Radda stressed that there are urgent needs for tangible results to be seen from each of their respective ministries.

Radda made the call on Wednesday at the inaugural executive council meeting of his administration where he unveiled the assigned portfolios to each of the 20 commissioners who took oath of office on Tuesday.

The Katsina Governor while emphasizing on the significance of the executive council as the highest advisory and decision-making body of the state government, urged the council members to approach their responsibilities with a keen sense of responsibility and integrity, ensuring that the projects and programs discussed during the council meetings are of utmost benefit to the state’s populace.

“The citizens of the state expect a great deal from you, considering your caliber and the promises made during the electioneering campaign,” Governor Radda stated. He urged the council members to uphold transparency and accountability; briefing the council accurately on the progress of projects and programs under their respective portfolios.

Mallam Radda also emphasized the importance of a harmonious working relationship between the council members and their subordinates. He expressed his commitment to an open-door policy, encouraging the council members to engage with him on matters concerning the state’s development.

He equally urged the council members to align with his administration’s vision of “building the future,” as they collectively work towards achieving the intended policies and programs that will shape the state’s growth trajectory.

Mallam Dikko Radda reiterated the urgency of fulfilling their mandate within the four-year tenure and urged the council members to serve with a strong sense of purpose and the fear of God.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Commissioners and their respective ministries are as follows:

1. Prof Ahmed Mohammed Bakori – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development

2.Hon Ishaq Shehu Dabai – Ministry of Religious Affairs

3. Prof Badamasi Lawal – Ministry of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs

4. Dr Nasir Mu’azu Danmusa – Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs

5. Mallam Bala M. Salisu Zango – Ministry of Information and Culture

6. Prof Abdulhamid Ahmed Mani – Ministry of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education

7. Hon Musa Adamu Funtua – Ministry of Environment

9. Alhaji Yusuf Rabi’u Jirdede – Ministry of Youth and Sports Development

9. Hon Aliyu Lawal Zakari – Ministry of Rural and Social Development

10. Hon Bishir Tanimu Gambo – Ministry of Finance

11. Barr Fadila Muhammad Dikko – Ministry of Justice and Attorney General

12. Hon Hamza Suleiman Faskari – Ministry of Water Resources

13. Alhaji Isa Muhammad Musa – Ministry of Special Duties

14. Dr Sani Magaji Ingawa – Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport

15. Dr Faisal Umar Kaita – Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning

16. Alhaji Bello Husaini Kagara – Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

17. Dr Bashir Gambo Saulawa – Ministry of Health

18. Hajiya Hadiza Yar’adua-Tuggar – Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education

19. Hajiya Zainab M. Musawa – Ministry of Women Affairs

20. Alhaji Adnan Nahabu – Ministry of Commerce Trade and Investment