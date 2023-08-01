Gov Radda splits Katsina Education Ministry

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In a move to restore the glory of the Katsina education sector, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the splitting of the State Ministry of Education.

The Governor’s spokesperson, who disclosed this in a press statement on Tuesday, the move will provide for two independent Ministries which are: the Ministry of Higher Education, Technical and Vocational, and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The Katsina State Governor, confirmed the development while receiving the Management Staff of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Salihu Mohammed, who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House.

Mal. Dikko Radda said the measure was in realization of the importance of higher institutions of learning, and the volume of activities going on now at the State Ministry of Education.

He emphasized that splitting the Education Ministry was also intended to make smooth and effective, the delivery of productive knowledge at higher institutions in Katsina.

The Governor, who appreciated Prof. Salihu Mohammed and the University Management on the way they have been running the institution, acknowledged the cordial relationship between the State Government and the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University.

Radda, who recalled how the University started on a strong foundation, tasked the management to work towards restoring the glory of the school, especially by recruiting the best of hands as lecturers and other staff.

“I am saddened by the report that some lecturers across Katsina’s Colleges of Education are using our local Hausa language to teach their students. This, truly, is unfortunate and embarrassing. We shall henceforth not condone this.

“As a responsible government, we are more than committed to ensure that all Katsina tertiary institutions produce quality graduates that can compete globally with their peers from other parts of the world,” said Governor Dikko Radda.

He assured his guests that his administration would continue to partner with Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University towards making Katsina’s tertiary education sector a model for other States.

Earlier, Prof. Salihu Mohammed told Governor Radda that four courses that were earlier introduced at their institution are still awaiting accreditations, saying that 17 more academic programmes will soon be introduced.

While appreciating the State Government for approving N400 million for the payment of accrued academic allowances to their University lecturers, the Vice Chancellor said that their management would soon send to the Katsina Government other areas they require support and intervention.