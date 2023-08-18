Gov Radda approves Funtua College as takeoff site for Federal Health University, Katsina

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

As part of efforts to facilitate the smooth take off of academic activities at the newly-established Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina, Governor Dikko Radda has approved the use of Government Technical College Funtua, as a temporary site for the specialized federal institution. Radda urged the people of the area to also lend their support and cooperation towards the successful take off of the institution.

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed said his principal made this known while flagging off distribution of vehicles and 12,700 bags of fertilizers to farmers and members of vigilante groups in Funtua Zone, donated by

Senator Muntari Dandutse, the Lawmaker representing Funtua Senatorial District at the Senate.

Governor Dikko Radda, speaking at the event, told the large gathering of beneficiaries of the items that his directive for the release of the Funtua Technical School was to allow for the immediate commencement of academic programmes, at the new federal university.



Meanwhile, while thanking Senator Dandutse for donating the items, Gov. Radda said:

“What Senator Muntari Dandutse has just done is what is expected of all other elected Katsina representatives. They should only be concerned about putting a smile on the faces of our people.”



According to the Katsina Governor, his administration is committed to enhancing the welfare and safety of all Katsina citizens and residents, hence, assiduous steps are being taken to permanently address the security challenges confronting the State.

This, he said, prompted the approval of over N7 billion for the procurement of modern security equipment, patrol vehicles and surveillance logistics for security personnel in the State, and also members of the recently-formed Katsina Security Watch, now undergoing training.



Earlier, Senator Dandutse said that he distributed the fertilizers and vehicles to seek Allah’s mercy and intervention, in restoring peace and driving the economic growth of Funtua zone, Katsina State and Nigeria, in general.

The Katsina State Chief Executive was in company of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Bar. Abdullahi Garba Faskari, his Chief of Staff, CoS, Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri, his Principal Personal Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Turaji, and some members of the State Executive Council.