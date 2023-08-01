Gov Radda appoints Fadila Mohammed Dikko as Katsina Justice Commissioner

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has announced Hajiya Fadila Mohammed Dikko as the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

Radda made the announcement on Tuesday at the Katsina Government House, Peoples Square, during the swearing in ceremony of the 20 new Commissioners and 18 Special Advisers he appointed to assist him in running the state’s affair.

The new Katsina State Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Fadila Mohammad Dikko holds a Bachelor of Law Degree and a Masters’s in Public Law from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and she is currently pursuing a Ph.D. programme in law at Bayero University, Kano, her citations revealed.

It would be recalled that towards the tail end of the immediate past administration of Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, Hajiya Asmau Mukhtar was sworn in as the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Also appointed into Gov. Radda led cabinet are two other females: Hajiya Hadiza Musa Musawa and Hajiya Hadiza Yar’adua Tuga. While two others, Hajiya Hadiza Maikudi and Hajiya Jamila Abdu were appointed as Special Advisers to the Katsina Governor.

Among those newly sworn in as Radda’s Commissioners are also three former commissioners who served under the immediate past Masari led administration. They include Associate Professor Badamasi Lawal, (former Education Commissioner); Musa Adamu, (former Commissioner, Water Resources) and Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa, (former Commissioner, Sports and Social Development).

Two other Masari’s aide who served as Commissioners were also sworn in as Special Advisers to Governor Radda. They include Alhaji Ya’u Umar Gwajo Gwajo (Garkuwan Daura) who was in charge of for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Engr. Yakubu Nuhu Danja, the former

Health Commissioner.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion, Gov. Radda appealed to the good people of the state to exercise patients with his administration, stressing that measures are underway to better their lots in the coming months.

Radda who described his administration as a government for the poor, said he will do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the Katsina people, urging them to cooperate with his government.

In his words:

“I want to call on the good people of Katsina State to be patient with us. We are putting measures in place to take away the hardship currently experienced in the state and bring a better life for people in the state.

“We are coming up with palliatives to mitigate the effect of the removal of subsidy and also liberalization of exchange rate of Dollar and Naira.

“I want to also assure you that the my administration will not rest until it delivers on the mandate given to us. I hereby urge you to join us in praying to God, Almighty Allah to bring an end to banditry and this criminality that has been affecting our people.”