Gov Radda appoints Ex-Katsina Deputy Gov, Abdullahi Faskari, as new SGS

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mal. Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointment of Alh. Abdullahi Garba Faskari as the new Secretary to the State Government, SGS.

Faskari, a former Deputy Governor of Katsina State, between 2011 and 2015, replaces Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who was recently nominated as a Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Radda, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said that the new SGS appointment is with immediate effect.

According to the Governor, Alh. Garba Faskari, is expected to bring on board his vast technocratic wealth of experience as he joins the Katsina State Government.

“Indeed, Alh. Abdullahi Garba Faskari’s appointment as the new SGS to the Katsina State Government can be likened to putting a square peg in a square hole.

“He is eminently qualified to join our progressive-minded administration, and I personally can vouch for his intellectual pedigree and exceptional administrative acumen.

“Perfectly, he is going to fill the huge vacuum Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa left behind. The new SGS is one of the accomplished public servants Katsina State has had in recent years.

“His contributions to the development and growth of the State, while serving as Deputy Governor to former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, were unparalleled,” Mal. Dikko Radda said.

Born on 15th August 1959 at Funtua town, Alh. Abdullahi Garba Faskari is a native of Faskari local government area of Katsina State. The former Katsina Deputy Governor attended Aya Primary School, Funtua, between 1966-74, and thereafter proceeded to Teachers College, Dutsin-Ma in 1974. After completing his studies at the Teachers College in 1980, Alh. Faskari’s ravenous appetite for scholarship took him to School of Basic Studies, at the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria, and graduated in 1983.

Between 1984 and 1985, the ex-Deputy Governor attended the School of General Studies at the Bayero University Kano, BUK; before studying law at the same BUK and graduated in 1989. Alh. Garba Faskari attended the Lagos Campus of the Nigeria Law School, Lagos and graduated in 1990.

Aside from having a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) Degree (Second Class Upper), the incoming Katsina SSG holds a Master of Law (LL.M) Degree and also Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree. He is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association; Institute of Management Consultant; and the Nigeria Association of Law Teachers.

Alh. Garba Faskari between 2003 and 2007 was the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice in Katsina State. He was again the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice in Katsina State, between 2007 and 2009; and then, the Honourable Commissioner of Education in Katsina State, between 2009 and 2010. He is presently the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, in Katsina.