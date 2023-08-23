Gov Oborevwori commended for appointing Jamani, others as Commissioners

Oborevwori

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following the swearing-in of the new Commissioners in Delta State, Late Chief Joseph Egigba’s Foundation, has commended the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori for finding a worthy son from Okpe extraction in the state, Jamani Tommy Ejiro and others to serve in his cabinet.

President of the foundation, Efe Egigba who made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday assured the Governor that Jamani will not fail as the new commissioner of environment in the state.

He commended the Governor for keeping to his promise of accommodating the youths in his administration, adding that the move implies that it is healthy to hope and expect that more youths and women will be considered in subsequent appointments.

According to him, the appointment of Jamani and other youths is eliciting great excitement amongst Nigerian youths and women across the state and represents a glimmer of hope to the teeming youthful population.

Egigba who is also a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state commended Governor Oborevwori for his distribution of appointments across the entire 25 local government areas in the state.

According to him, Delta State executive council reflects equitable representation of all the geopolitical zones in the state, adding that the gesture has brought to a perpetual end, all forms of agitations and bickerings in some quarters of being marginalized.

While congratulating Jamani Tommy Ejiro and the new cabinet members, he called for more commitment from the appointees saying “to whom much is given more is expected.”

“There’s no doubt or gainsaying that His Excellency has again shown another special skill in his ability to assemble talents. Looking at the array of professionals in the new state executive council, you must agree with the fact that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has assembled a formidable team for M.O.R.E agenda

“The governor has equally ‘killed many birds with a single stone’ by bringing together some of the best brains around from the entire 25 local government areas which represents equal representation of all the geopolitical zones in Delta state.

“I believe Delta state is just lucky to have Governor Oborevwori at the helms of affairs at this material time, I want to urge the new cabinet members to rededicate themselves to the service of Delta state and stay committed to helping the governor actualize the Delta state sustainable development agenda under M.O.R.E agenda. Egigba said.