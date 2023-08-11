Gov Mbah assigns ministries to commissioners

Gov Mbah

By Anayo Okoli

Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah Friday assigned ministries to the Commissioners he sworn in Thursday evening.

According a statement by Secretary to the Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah is charge of Education, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, will man the ministry of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Prince Lawrence Ezeh is the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development and Patrick Nwabueze Ubro is incharge of Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization.

Others are Pharm. Chika Ugwoke, Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Dr. Kingsley Udeh is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Emmanuel Obi, retained the Health ministry he headed in Ugwuanyi’s administration,

Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dame Ugochi Madueke will oversee Culture and Tourism ministry.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu is the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Engr. Gerald Otiji will oversee Works and Infrastructure, Nathaniel Uramah is the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Malachy Agbo, heads the Human Development and Poverty Eradication ministry, veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka is the Commissioner for Information, Adaora Chukwu heads Trade Investment and Industry Ministry while Obi Ozor is incharge of Transport ministry.

Dr Martin Chinweike is the Commissioner for Housing, Prof. Sam Ugwubtakes care of Environment and Climate Change, Ajogwu, Sunday Emeka is Commissioner for Special Duties and Dr. Felix Nnamani heads the Water Resources ministry.