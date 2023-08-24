Gov. Mbah approves 13 new boards, political appointments

Gov Mbah

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved 13 new boards and political appointments.

The appointment is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to Onyia, Mbah appointed Prof. Ngwu, as Chief Medical Director, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parkane, Uche Anya, Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority and Laurence Ani, Executive Secretary, Council for Arts and Culture.

Nnanyelugo Onyishi, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission, Dr Sam Nwobodo, General Manager, Enugu State Investment Development Authority and Gerald Asogwa, General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Authority.

The appointment also include Dr G.O.C. Ajah, as the Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Dr Amaka Ngene, Member 1, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Dr Hyginus Bankho and Nwakaego Aja, as Member 2 and 3 of same board respectfully.

Others are Emmanuel Nnamani as Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue,

Rita Mbah, Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board and Amobi Ezeaku, General Manager, Rangers International Football Club.

Onyia said the appointments took effect immediately.