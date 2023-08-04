Gov Kefas signs N206bn Supplementary Budget into law

Gov Kefas Agbu

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Governor Agbu kefas of Taraba state has assented the N206, 776,000, 000 supplementary budget into law few hours after an accelerated consideration by the State House of Assembly.

The Lawmakers had earlier in the day approved the governor’s request to secure a N206 billion loan from four commercial banks.

The loan which has a validity of four years repayment plan, will be serviced from the state’s Federal Account Allocation, Joint Account Allocation, Value Added Tax and Internally Generated Revenue, with an 18% interest rate and a 5% administrative charge to be deducted up front.

With the assented supplementary budget, the state’s 2023 budget now stands at N380, 010, 537, 456.40, with the addition of N173,234,537,459.40 which the immediate past governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, approved for the 2023 fiscal year in December 2022.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Kefas, Yusuf Sanda, the assent of the supplementary budget was witnessed by the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. John Bonzena, the acting Chief Judge, Justice Filibus Agya, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Gebon Kataps and the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Jethro Yakubu.