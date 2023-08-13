Gov Kefas seeks collaboration of Tarabans in diaspora to develop state

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has sought the collaboration of indigent Tarabans living outside the state to enable his administration succeed despite the harsh economic and security challenges facing the nation.

He noted that the support his administration wants from them is through initiatives that would encourage productivity, peaceful coexistence and also guarantee economic prosperity.

Gov Kefas Agbu

He spoke weekend, at a stakeholders engagement with Taraba indigenes living outside the state.

Gov Kefas pointed that Taraba is blessed with abundant human, solid mineral and natural resources, adding that their input as major stakeholders is crucial to fast track development of the state.

According to him, “the economic development of Taraba state is a crucial aspect that demands our attention. Taraba holds immense potential from its fertile land to its rich cultural potential.

“So let us come together and invest in our economic growth through entrepreneurship, investment in key sectors and providing mentorship to the youth.

“By doing this we would not only create opportunities for Tarabans but also contribute to the prosperity of our dear state.”

Gov. Kefas then charged them to take action by channeling their resources, knowledge and influence to this course.

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the State, Gebon Kataps, harped on the importance of the diaspora community and informed the forum about the state government’s adoption of a participatory approach that encourages dialogue, feedback, and ideas from all stakeholders.

In his words, “It is in this regard that His excellency Dr Agbu Kefas, request the collective efforts of all well-placed Tarabans to propel our state to unimaginable height especially in the thematic area of peace and security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism in Taraba State.

“The Taraba State Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for investments, fostering transparency, and ensuring accountability in all sectors.”