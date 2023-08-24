Gov Eno to engage youths with capacity to execute community projects

*Thanks Ikot Ekpene people for their support

By Egufe Yaugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has assured that his government would encourage youths of the State who have shown capacity and competence, by using them to execute community,-based projects.

Eno spoke Tuesday in Ikot Ekpene local government area, shortly before proceeding to flag-off the construction of a 1.1km Spring Road otherwise called, Goretti School, Road with 0.875km Outfall drain,.

He said prioritising development projects to deliver under his administration would be strictly determined by how far- reaching any chosen project impacts the lives of the people and not on sentiments or favouritism.

His words: “I want to thank all members of our party, the PDP, members of other political parties that have come out to join us here. Development is no not based on sentiment or any political party platform. Political Party is only a platform to contest election, and when you finish, you go back to the people and develop the places.

“When we select projects, we don’t do it because we know anybody. We just look for the places that are affected and where it can touch the lives of the people. So we thank God that we are here today.

“We have a young Engineer, the CEO of U & K Limited, Engr. Ukeme, who has grown up among you now handling this project. What we are trying to do is to showcase the capacity of our youths. We’ve tested him in small things and he is delivering very well.

” I would like to thank his mentor, Engr. Uwem Okoko. I told him during the campaigns that I want to produce more HENSEKs in Akwa Ibom State. So we want the youths to know that if we find you capable of doing anything that could contribute to our development we will use you.

“As we go round to do community- based projects, we need those young people and it is important to go to the Ministry of Works to get registered. Show us the small good things you can do and we will use you, give you something to do. This is the message we are trying to send.

“It is not enough for youths to indulge in begging. It is necessary for our youths to have hand work so that we can recommend and engage them positively when we need their services. It is not everyone that can have appointments in Government. You can be an employer of labour”

The governor challenged, Ukeme Peters that he would encourage him more if he completed the project as scheduled saying,” He has given me three months, but I am giving him five months. I want to promise you, if we commission this road by end of January next year, on that spot, I will give you another job.

” Please put in your best and meet the standard.My office is putting up a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee to report only to me. They will come, inspect.

“Don’t bribe them. Let them do their job, so that we know we are delivering quality projects to our people. Once I find out they have compromised, I will change them”

Continuing governor Eno who thanked God for the privilege given to them to go back to Ikot Ekpene to redeem the promise they made concerning the Spring road, appreciated the people of the local government area Ikot Ekpene for the overwhelming support they gave to him during the campaigns and at the poll.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to bring the dividends of democracy to Akwa Ibom people.

“I may not be able to reach everybody one by one but I know that if we do the things that we said we will do, we will touch the majority of the people. That is what development is all about” the governor said.

Speaking earlier, a political leader of the area , Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, recalled how political jobbers used the sorry state of the Spring road to score cheap political points and support for their parties.

He thanked Governor Eno for his decision to intervene by commencing work on the road within his first 100 days in office, and expressed the hope that the glory of Ikot Ekpene as the first experimental Council area in Nigeria would be restored under his golden Era.

On her part, the Principal of Goretti Girls Secondary school, Mrs. Eno Ekere, who thanked the state government for bringing succour to the community, after so many years the people suffered untold hardship due to the poor condition of the road, described the governor as a “caring father, ans a promise keeper”