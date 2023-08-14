Gov Eno revokes undeveloped lands at Itam Industrial Park

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has ordered revocation of lands yet to be developed by owners at the Industrial Park, Itam, Itu Lcal Government Area (LGA) as he steps up the gears toward actualisation of his A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

Eno declared the revocation on Monday as he took tour of the Industrial Park Layout, asserting the decision was in overriding public interest.

“I have directed that lands within the Industrial Park at Itam, that have not been developed into industries be revoked in the overriding public interest.

“For the people who had parcels of land there and have started calling me, please I would like to beg them to allow us do what will benefit the generality of the public”, he told stakeholders.”

The governor over his Monday tour of duty also fulfilled age long desire of the people of Ikot Nkwo, Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA when he directed immediate construction of healthcare center in the area.

The directive follow Eno’s inspection of a health post in Ikot Nkwo-Asutan where he got to know that the facility has for years been rendering services in a shared accommodation with the Village Council, ordering commencement of work for a model Health Centre to relocate the Health Post.

Thanking the community for providing land for the project, the governor said, “Since you have accepted development, I want to assure you that development has come into this community. In the next one week, work will commence on this site”

The gesture, he added, supports the development of the community and actualization of his “A.R.I.S.E Agenda, agricultural revolution, rural development, infrastructural maintenance/ advancement, security management and educational advancement.