Gov Eno hails graduates of Nigerian Navy School in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has congratulated the 54 young sailors who graduated from the Nigerian Navy Military School, Ikot Ntuen in Oruk Anam Local Government Area after six years of successful academic and military training.

Eno spoke as the special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of the School on Saturday, commended the young sailors who were the first batch graduates of the School for their outstanding performances.

He specially commended them for the discipline, determination and professional expertise they exhibited throughout their training.

He also assured to pay WAEC fees for students of the Navy School participating in next year’s examination and announced the donation of a one -storey building to address the accommodation need of the institution.

His words: “Let me congratulates the first batch of young sailors for the successful completion of their academic and military training which span six years. I deeply commend the discipline and level of determination you all have put in during the course of your training.

“The Nigerian Navy Military School was established to groom young able bodied boys, with the right mix of academic excellence,values and discipline

“I am aware that this school is just six years, and in just six years of its existence had grown in leaps and bounds and today is one of the most sought after military secondary school in Nigeria. With what I have seen today, the reason why the school is so active is not far fetched.

“The serenity of the environment, the quality of parade and disciplines as well as academic performance and spectacular silent drills are the reasons the school is so attractive.

“I wish we can make all schools in Akwa Ibom have some stint of military training, so we can inculcate in them the discipline i have seen here today.

“I have no doubt that this school will produce professionals of repute, technocrats and seasoned military officers, who will make remarkable contributions at both in national and international levels,”

Continuing, Governor Eno assured that the State Government would continue to support the school to provide conducive learning environment for the students and also build a one-storey building block to support and reduce accommodation need of the School.

He commended the Commandant of the school, Navy Capt. Abdulhafiz Yabo and staff for doing excellent job on the students, urging them to keep the flag flying.

The highpoint of the graduation ceremony was the award of prize and certificates to the five best graduating students.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire and the Commander NNS Jubilee, Commodore Madumom Ide, among other senior naval officers graced the event.