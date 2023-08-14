Gov Eno directs revocation of undeveloped lands at Ibom Industrial park

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has directed the immediate revocation of ownership rights of all undeveloped plots of land within the Ibom Industrial Park at Mbak Itam 3, Itu Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a statememt made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Eno according to the statement gave the order on Monday when he inspected the Industrial park ahead of the proposed establishment of fashion and shoe factories in the area

He urged the Commissioner for Lands, Capt. Iniobong Ekong, (rtd) to ensure enforcement of the order by revoking all such ownership rights and reclaim the lands for government.

According to the statement governor Eno who reiterated the readiness of his government to bring in investors to utilize the space and create jobs for the citizens, stressed that government was also considering reconstruction of collapsed roads around the area to ease transportation for the industries that would sprout within the industrial park.

He stated: “I have just directed that all lands within that Industrial park that have not been developed into industries, I don’t mean building one small house, be revoked by the Honourable Commissioner .

“There is an Industrial park here. For over ten years, people just acquired the lands and didn’t do anything. It doesn’t make sense at all.

” It is either they tell us what they want to do, give us the time line and then we monitor it or we will reclaim those lands and then use it for the purpose for which it was meant for in the original master plan.

“I would like to beg the Akwa Ibom People to allow us do what will benefit the generality of the public”,

The Governor the statement added, also directed that portions of lands in the area be set aside for the construction of clothing and shoe factories to complement the remodelling drive of government in the education sector.

He frowned at the idea of a few privileged persons acquiring parcels of land in the area designated by government for industries and not utilizing the lands for the intended purpose, stressing that such acquisition was unacceptable as it is tilted towards frustrating the good intentions of his administration as spelt out in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.