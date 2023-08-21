Gov Eno allays citizen’s worry over sharing of subsidy palliatives

By Egufe Yaugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has called on the citizens at the grassroots not to be worried about being cheated in the sharing of the palliative meant to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Eno according to a statement yesterday in Uyo assured that the special committee set up by the state government would soon work out modalities that the items were delivered to the real beneficiaries who are the vulnerable people at the grassroots.

According to a statement yesterday in Uyo, the governor who spoke on Sunday while addressing worshippers on Sunday at Methodist Church Nigeria, Eyulor Circuit headquarters, Diocese of Oyubia in Urue-Offong /Oruko LGA, disclosed that he was still waiting for the committees report.

He confirmed that state government has taken delivery of three thousand bags of rice and two billion naira, being first tranche of the five billion naira announced by the Federal government.

His words: “I don’t want to preempt the committee’s report but what we are thinking is that we should distribute it (palliatives) village by village so that every village will get a share. We’ll adopt that if we don’t have better idea than that.

“We’ll adopt a method where this palliatives will get to the real people that need them..We will tell the Village heads,Youth leaders and Women leaders to go to local Government Councils and collect their portion.

“Don’t worry about being cheated. We will publish what comes to your village so that whoever is coming to collect what is due to you cannot lie to you. We have decided to be very open about these things because people are suffering.

” The palliatives must not end in Uyo, it must not end in local government headquarters; It must find its way to the villages so that the villagers can benefit no matter how small”

The Governor explained that he decided to worship with the people of Urue Offong /Oruko last Sunday to show them his appreciation for the support they gave him at the poll, stressing that he prefers using the Church as point of contact.

He assured people of Oro nation that his administration would complete the Nsit Atai -Okobo road project, which was first awarded over 17years ago in order to alleviate the plight of people of the area.

“We are doing Primary Healthcare centres too so that we can link up to the secondary Healthcare facilities that was done by the last administration. If someone is sick in this community now the person will need the primary healthcare facility first before referral.

“And I have discussed with the leaders here and I have been told that what you need right now apart from the road is the primary healthcare centre.

“So I would please ask that you show us the venue, either the one that you have that is dilapidated so that we can bring it down and put a new one, or you give us a new place altogether where you want it to be cited.

“If it is a new place, we won’t pay compensation on the land because we are bringing development to you. The People of Ibesikpo / Asutan Local Govermment Area did it”