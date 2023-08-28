Gov Diri, Sylva, Ogbuku, others storm GbaramatuVoice anniversary

Diri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prominent Nigerians including governors across the Niger Delta are expected at the 8th anniversary of GbaramatuVoice newspaper, with the theme ,:” Developing maritime agronomic architecture: tilling for food security “.

Publisher of the newspaper, Mr Jakes Abai in a statement made available to Vanguard said the event will hold on Wednesday in Bayelsa state at the DSP Alamieyesegha Memorial Banquet Hall, “within the precinct of the Bayelsa State Government House”.

He said the governor of the state , Senator Douye Diri will be the Chief host, adding that the Managing Director , Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC , Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Chief Timipre Sylva ,immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum resources are among those expected at the event.

The statement in parts, :”GbaramatuVoice, a leading newspaper in the Niger Delta region, is pleased to disclose the comprehensive outline of its forthcoming 8th Anniversary Commemorative Programme, which encompasses a series of enlightening lectures, an exquisite dinner, and the much-anticipated Niger Delta Awards 2023. This momentous occasion is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the distinguished DSP Alamieyesegha Memorial Banquet Hall, situated within the precincts of the Bayelsa State Government House.

“There will be Red Carpet Arrival: The event will commence with the glamour of the red carpet, graced by esteemed dignitaries and luminaries from various sectors. The red carpet affair will commence at 2:00PM, setting the stage for an evening of grandeur.

“Main Event and Award Ceremony of the celebration will kick off at 4:00PM, with prominent government officials, distinguished experts from social, economic, and technical domains, as well as visionary investors and enterprising entrepreneurs as attendees.

“His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, shall grace the occasion as the Chief Host. Among the distinguished attendees expected are Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State; Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Immediate Past Deputy Governor of Delta State; Engr. Udengs Eradiri, Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa State.

“Others are Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), who shall assume the role of the Father of the Day; HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council; HRM Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan (JP), Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, Agbonu, Torububor 1 and Chairman of the Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, alongside the collective assembly of traditional rulers from the Niger Delta region as esteemed royal fathers.

“The key paper at the award dinner is ” Developing maritime agronomic architecture : Tilling for Food Security.” This thematic underpinning exemplifies a collective commitment to explore pioneering solutions that can augment food security within the Niger Delta region.

“GbaramatuVoice Newspaper derives immense gratification from orchestrating this annual event, which is dedicated to paying tribute to exceptional and illustrious Niger Deltans, both domestically and across the Diaspora. These distinguished individuals have showcased remarkable proficiency in advancing sustainable societal values and steering strategies that contribute to the holistic cultural advancement of the region.”