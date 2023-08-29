Gov Alia swears in 17 Commissioners, 23 Advisers; threatens to fire non-performing appointees

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, has sworn in the recently cleared 17 Commissioners and 23 Advisers with a threat to sack anyone that fails to perform up to the expectations of the government and people of the state.

Speaking shortly after administering the oath of office on the appointees, the Governor sounded that in the coming days Key Performance Indicators, KPI, would be developed to assess the performance of the appointees to determine their suitability in the discharge of their duties.

While urging the appointees not to fail the people, the Governor however noted that their appointment as Commissioners and Advisers was a testament to their exceptional skills, proven capabilities, and unwavering commitment to the service of the state.

He stated that they had been entrusted with great responsibility, “and it is now your duty to reassure the people of Benue that their faith in you is not misplaced.

“Let us all remember that this appointment is not merely a title or a position of power. It is a sacred contract, forged between each one of you and the citizens of this state. The people of Benue have placed their trust in you, placing the welfare of their communities, their aspirations, and their hopes in your hands. It is imperative that you honor this trust, for it forms the foundation upon which our great state stands.

“As commissioners, you have been granted the authority and the means to create positive change, to champion progress, and to uplift the lives of the people you serve. “However, with such powers comes great responsibility, as it is your duty to ensure that the interests of the people are at the heart of every decision you make. You must listen to their grievances, understand their needs, and work tirelessly towards meeting their expectations.

“In few weeks from now, key Performance Indicators, KPI, will be developed to measure each and everyone of you in the discharge and performance of your duties. You will be periodically monitored and assessed to determine your suitability to continue to serve the Benue People in which we are all labourers.

“The challenges that lie ahead are significant, and the road to progress may not always be smooth. But I implore each one of you to face these obstacles with courage, determination, and resilience. Let your resolve ignite a passion within you that will fuel your efforts to make lasting and meaningful impacts on the lives of the people of Benue.”

The Governor also used the opportunity to announce the portfolio of the appointees with the Director Generel of his campaign organisation, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan emerging the Education Commissioner while Fidelis Mnyim was announced the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Mrs. Ann Itodo-Benjamin was assigned the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development while Mr. Nick Eworo is to man the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange is the Commissioners for Youths, Sports and Creativity, Mr. Orpin Alumo Commence and Industry, Mr. Tiza Imojime, Works and Housing, Mr. Omale Omale, Power and Transport, Mrs. Joy Luga, Cooperative, Urban and Rural Development, Dr. Yanmar Ortese, Health and Human Services.

Others are Mr. Ugwu Odoh, Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Mr. Kwaghba Amande, ICT and Digital Economy, Mr. Mathew Aboh, Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Prof. Moses Ogbaji, Agriculture. Mr. Martin Shaager is to man the Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals Ministry, Mr. Michael Oglegba Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

The Governor disclosed that the 23 Special Advisers would be assigned their respective portfolios at the end of their orientation programme.

Responding on behalf of the appointees Rev. Ikyaan pledged their support and loyalty to the government and people of the state assuring that they would all put in their best to assist the Governor achieve his dream for the state.