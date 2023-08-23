Gov Alia sets up 5-man probe panel on Lobi Stars FC

…as stakeholders canvas new management team for Club

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has set up a five-man probe panel on the declining fortunes of the state-owned Lobi Stars Football Club with a view to repositioning the club.

The panel which is headed by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh has until August 27, 2023 to submit its report for necessary action.

Other members of the panel which was inaugurated Tuesday at the end of Benue football stakeholders meeting held in Makurdi, included a former BCC Lions player, Aondofa Akosu, the State Director of Sports, Philip Nongo, former national team coach Chief Godwin Uwua and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports.

The Governor pointed out that he had received briefs about the club and its Vice Chairman, Dominic Iorfa had also appeared before him but noted that the situation in the club should be fixed urgently.

According to him, “what is on my desk, is what drove me to call this Assembly. Lobi is broken and am here to fix it. You are part of the pride of the State and I want that pride to stay. Your are the legacy and jewel of the State and must be held high and I am willing to lend my hand and hold you very high.

“Outside of the brief we took and outside of what is spoken about the team on the street which is not good to hear and of the Government of the State, we need to do this interface. Lobi has recorded a lot of wins but along the line, remember if the internal house has grumbling and instability, you don’t expect good outings. And I understand this is there. I heard someone say that we sold our best goal scorer.

“By Monday 28 August 4pm, we will Assembly here again to round up this conversation. But in the interim, am setting up a five man committee to comb the anxieties I have for Lobi and bring the report to me and on Monday; I will then tell you my resolve.

“I need to get your reports by Sunday evening and on Monday, I will give you my final decision. I hold Lobi so dear that I cannot let it settle for less.”

Meanwhile majority of the stakeholders at the meeting which also had players of Lobi Stars in attendance, lamented the declining fortunes of the club and demanded an immediate reversal of the trend.

They also, called for the constitution of a board to oversee the effective and efficient operations and management of the club.

Earlier, former National team Coach, Chief Godwin Uwua blamed the crisis and misfortune of the club on the present management.

Chief Uwua recalled his years as Coach of the club when it won laurels for the state and asked the government to bring in new management for the club in order to reposition it for a resounding success.

He regretted that the present management of the club had failed to seek wise counsel from knowledgeable persons to help the club grow and should not be allowed to continue in office in order to save the club.

On his part former Super Eagles Midfielder, Moses Kpakor, who demanded to be entrusted with the management of the club, decried the absence of a structure for the club, noting that if that was in place, there would have been role clarity for all.

He said: “If there is a structure, there will be no need for the chairman to go and take over the role of the coach. In Europe, such a chairman will resign because it is not under his authority. Give me three months and I will give you a structure for Lobi Stars. I am speaking because I am a second-generation player in this club. I played for the club 41 years ago and am very supportive of it.

“Lobi has grown to be a Premier League club and 42 years later, it is not developed and still depends on the state government. Lobi has to play in the Champions League year in and out. If we play in the competition, we can make over three million dollars. Why should we always be fighting relegation? It is disgracing to note that when other teams have been fighting to represent Nigeria in continental competitions in the past 16 years, Lobi Stars is fighting relegation. This club is one of the best-funded clubs in the country. We need to change this.”

Also, captain of the club, Daniel Atsaka cried out over the hardship players were experiencing due to the non-payment of their five months salary arrear, saying “this has deprived the team of good recruits even the scouted ones are fleeing.

“Just a few days ago, about three new players ran away from the camp. Players have been training under untold hardship, there is hunger and failure to take care of their family responsibilities. If these issues are taken care of, we promise to do our best and bring laurels to the state.”