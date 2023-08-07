Gov Alia flags off construct of 15.39km Makurdi township roads

..s.ays projects marks significant milestone in his commitment to revolutionize Benue infrastructure

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, Monday flagged off the construction 16 roads covering about 15.39 km in parts of Makurdi town.

Performing the symbolic ceremony for the projects at the 1.450 km Keke NAPEP Street in the Wurukum area of the town, the Governor described the projects as monumental.

He noted that “during the campaign, we promised you a better life, and this we are ready with willpower and sincerity to achieve within the available resources to us for your benefit.

“Thus, the construction of the16 Nos. roads, measuring 15.39 km within Makurdi Metropolis which is monumental, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the infrastructure of Benue State as we prepare to lay the foundation of a New Benue within our 100 days in office.”

While giving a rundown of the 16 roads to be constructed and their location in the town, Governor Alia said “the construction of these roads will be a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing quality infrastructure for our people.

“The roads will not only improve transportation within the city, but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.”

The Governor urged the contractor to adhere stickly to the contractual agreement and specification and also directed the State Ministry of Works to ensure thorough supervision of the projects.

Earlier, Mr. Nabil Nassar, the Project Engineer of the contracts firm, Triacta Nigeria limited, commended the administration for believing in the firm and entrusting it with the responsibility of delivering the projects.

Nassar promised that the firm would “work tirelessly, ensuring that the roads are not just built but built to the highest standards and completed on schedule.

“We therefore solicit the cooperation of all stakeholders and loving people of Makurdi in order to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the timely and successful execution of this projects.”