Gov. Abiodun commissions Iboro-Imasayi-Ayetoro road; promises to cultivate 20,000 hectres of rice farm

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday commissioned the first phase of

Imasayi-Iboro-Ayetoro road in Yewa North local government area of the State, with a promise to establish 20,000 hectres of rice farm between Yewa North and Imeko/Afon local government areas.

Abiodun said, the commissioning

signified the flag-off the construction of the second phase of the road, leading to Ayetoro.

He said the road is expected to ease movement of farm produce from farms to the various markets, thereby reducing the rural-urban migration, and well as removing the obstacles of the hard-to-reach areas that make up the largely agrigarian conurbation.

The governor said, “Yewa North and Imeko/Afon local government areas are known for their agricultural potentials and one of my legacies will be to leave these council areas and have them defined truly as the food baskets of not just this state, but for the entire country.

“I had spoken with the Head of Service. I have also spoken with Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, to challenge all the traditional rulers in Yewaland that we are looking for a 20,000 hectres of land

“We want to turn this part of Yewaland into a rice capital of Nigeria. We already have the investors that love the responses to turn this place into the rice development and rice processing center in Nigeria and I am deeply committed to that as such will be one of the legacies of my administration.

“Therefore, I am throwing it back to you Kabiyesi, go and help us look for land between now and the next two weeks.

“Government is not putting a dime into it, but will just be providing the needed enabling environment for the investors to turn this place into a rice capital of Nigeria. Thus is in line with our Public Private Partnership (PPP) agenda. We will lift up the economic prosperity of this place; it will trickle down to individual prosperity and the lives of our people will never be the same again.

Speaking further on the newly commissioned road, Governor Abiodun said, “we do not think that there is an escuseable for us not to begin the construction of this road because we cannot afford the entire budgetary provision at once at the time we were awarding it. But to demonstrate our commitment and sincerity of purpose, we chose to divide it into two phases to enable us complete the first phase, knowing that such will convince every doubting minds that we are indeed, sincere and committed to ensuring that we provided the needed infrastructure across this corridor.

“So today, we are here to commission the first phase, which is a 7-kilometer beginning from Imasayi-Iboro to Igan Okoto and by the same token, flag-off the construction of the second phase leading to Ayetoro. This will put-paid to all the rumours from mischief makers. Of course, of what benefit will it be if we commence the road and stop it half way? So, let the mischief makers go and look for another job”.

Welcoming guests to the commissioning ceremony, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Work and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Adesanya, said, the road is expected to foster trading activities within and around the various communities that make up the stretch

He noted that the project is being undertaking in consonance with Abiodun’s promises of not developing any part of the state at the expense if the others.

It was also a demonstration of the governor’s determination towards ensuring an all inclusive transformational infrastructure development across the state.