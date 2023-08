Goodbye, Mouktar: Is it that easy to die?

Mohammed Mouktar Adamu

By Garba Shehu

So it’s so easy to die? I keep asking myself the question following the passing away of Mohammed Mouktar Adamu, former Deputy-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and until his death, External Communications Manager, Nigeria Digital ID4D (a Population Sector project jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank, and the French Development Agency) in Abuja.

I was with Mouktar just about 12 hours before his shocking death. I declined the chair the son, Mubarak, gave me in “Amenity Ward 1” of the State House Medical Centre to sit beside him on the hospital bed. We heartily chatted about just about everything under the sun in high spirits, with laughter and happiness amidst handshakes and backslapping. We started with his health, which he said had significantly improved. “For five days, I could not eat, walk, or even answer the phone. Now all that is gone. I walk, I eat, and I feel very fine.”

He said the attention he got at the State House Medical Centre was incomparable to any that he had received in the past. “They have a full grasp of what is wrong with me.” He said each and every member of the medical staff was supportive and keen to help. “They are all saying: ‘This is the PS’s (Permanent Secretary’s) patient,’”. And I cut in to say that ‘they will care for you’ because Tijjani Umar is an extraordinary gentleman. He treats everyone well, and staff will be happy to pay him back for always being nice.

Mouktar said he felt good and was ready to go home at any moment. In his words: “This is the first time that anyone has gotten to understand what is wrong with me. They have done 12 tests, and more are still being done. They (doctors) come here with results, sit down with you, and tell you in great detail what is wrong with you and what is to be done. Can you believe, Malam, that they said my body is acidic?” I said I didn’t know what that meant but suggested that maybe it came from the accumulation of wrong prescriptions from past wrong diagnoses. He said the acid is being removed with repeated kidney flushing.

Mouktar and I discussed our families and the children, and Mouktar twice said he liked to see my wife after a long time. I promised him that she would visit either at home or in the hospital if he still remained there as soon as she returned from a trip. Not for a moment did it occur to both of us that I was there to say goodbye to him for the last time. In my six decades of existence, I have witnessed many deaths, including those from road accidents or air plane crashes. In most of those cases, you either have a buildup of illness or there is one form of explanation or another, no matter how contorted. Never had I experienced one in which the one who claimed to have emerged from the proverbial valley of death died 12 hours later. His death reminds us of the power of Allah over all creatures.

I recall my various interactions with him, which actually began after we left Bayero University Kano, and this was when we both began as reporters in Sokoto, he for NAN and I for the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA. His selflessness showed when he roved around town looking for news; his eyes were not only focused on national news, which mattered most to his organisation, but also other things that he would gather and later share with those of us who could use them as local news stories. At a point, he gave up his rented accommodation to share the apartment that the NTA gave me. The relationship became even closer when we both got admissions to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to read for a higher degree in mass communication. Emmanuel Shehu, now Dr. Shehu, suggested to both of us to seek admission into the initial MA programme of the university following the invitation he got from the then Dean of the School of Graduate Studies.

Professor Obiechina was Shehu’s external examiner in the MA English class of Bayero University, Kano, and found him to be extraordinarily good. The examiner was so impressed at the end of the exercise that he requested that the student help him identify some Northern candidates who he knew would be good candidates for admission into the new communications programme of the university. Shehu invited the two of us, and thankfully, we met all requirements. At the Graduate Hall, Kwame Nkrumah, acting as the older brother, he put us up in his room before we fully registered and got one that Mouktar and I shared.

What was never in question was that the deceased was among the best in class. He was a true bookworm. He knew he had a gift and didn’t hoard it. When he looked in the library for stuff he could use, he was never there for himself alone. Anything he saw that could be useful to you, he used his money to photocopy and brought it with him. “Malam,” you would hear him say, “this journal can help you.”

An important example was my search for a theory on which to peg my difficult research project. I searched everywhere and couldn’t find one until one day Mouktar dropped on my laps the Anthonio Gramschi theory on social hegemony. It ended this long and tortuous search that had delayed my project and taken me to the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs library in Lagos, very far from Nsukka, without success.

On his posting to the United Kingdom as NAN Correspondent, Mouktar mounted an M.Sc programme at Leicester University and grabbed the second degree in record time. His professor at Nsukka, the formidably cerebral Charles Okigbo, intervened in the matter of his dispute with the department to save his hard work of three years, but the deceased never looked back. He declined to take the UNN degree. On a social level, Mouktar’s goodness was beyond comparison.

Before you rose from your sleep, he would have bought the usual breakfast staple for students, bread and bean cake (Akara), from the hawkers and boiled the tea. If you are not watchful, he will pay for the meal again and again at the refectory, or simply Ref,” as the students called it. He failed to do this only when he was broke.

Any day you travelled to Bauchi, his hometown, Mouktar ensured that you ate home food from his mother’s kitchen, usually MASA, for which Bauchi is well known, and he didn’t have to be in town for this to be arranged. At the office, his dazzling brilliance brought him closer to his successive bosses until it got to the point where he said to me that he was leaving to go use his knowledge and skills in trying other things.

I thought it was premature to do so, but unbeknownst to me, he had fully made up his mind to take the early retirement option. Shortly after he left NAN, I convinced my partners on the Board at the commencement of the People’s Daily newspaper to hire him as Editor-in-Chief. He accepted to serve, but the journey was cut short by policy differences. His contributions to me and our many friends are immense and cannot be described in a few words. With Mouktar’s death, the nation has just lost one of its most valuable assets. He was an extraordinary, warm, and compassionate person.

As his friends, we have lost a selfless and dedicated companion who devoted his life to serving others – not himself – and worked towards the progress of the country. He touched our lives with grace, decorum, and dignity. My thoughts are with his wife, Halima, the aged mother, the rest of the family, and his numerous friends in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace.

*Shehu, a former Presidential spokesperson, wrote from Abuja