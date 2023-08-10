Godwin Obaseki: Salute to laudable achievements

Godwin Obaseki

As the countdown to the end of the third year in his second term and seventh year in office begins, not a few citizens of Edo State have marveled at Governor Godwin Obaseki’s foresight and unwavering dedication to the betterment of the people of the State.

For millions of his subjects, it has been a thumbs up for the value the 66-year-old governor has added to governance as well as the boost he has given to the state’s economy so far.

Many of his notable achievements in the last three years have become a testament to his mastery of strategy. In particular, the World Bank has had to acknowledge the Obaseki administration in Edo State for economically developing the state through the implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes. It described the programmes as most laudable, impactful and commendable in the democratic history of Nigeria.

Among these are the Refinery project, the Gelegele Seaport projects, Benin Industrial parks, etc. But more importantly, while Governor Obaseki executed these projects, he has not lost sight of other social and economic projects in the state.

Almost seven years in the saddle, Obaseki has built and still erecting an economic future for generations unborn in Edo State. He is bridging the gap with the private sector to drive the state’s economy as well as exhibiting investment opportunities to business owners, all with a view to rekindling hopes for the state which was ranked as the 24th most populated in Nigeria. By the 2006 population census, the state population figures ought to be about 8,000,000 in 2022.

When he and his deputy were sworn in for a second term of office on November 12, 2020, Obaseki, in his inaugural speech, left no one in doubt that he was back to deepen the reforms and further diversify the state’s economy which he started four years earlier in 2016. Aside from promising to consolidate on the progress he recorded in his first term in office, he was cork sure where he was headed.

His words: “In the next four years, government policies, programmes, and reforms would be to grow our social sector by constantly improving our education, healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in our state, and rapidly develop our critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure, which provides a framework to drive inclusive growth.”

That was not all. An ebullient Obaseki promised to build the economy and drive industrialization, trade, and investment to solidify the state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country; pursue the clean and green Edo initiative and sustaining his campaign to plant trees and restore the forest and enshrine peace among Edo people. There was also a promise to improve the general security of lives and property within the state, by working closely with all religious, traditional and community stakeholders.”

With a very rich background in the private sector spanning establishment of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, formerly known as Securities Transactions & Trust Company Limited (SecTrust), in 1995; developing it into one of Nigeria’s most well-known investment banking and management companies until he resigned in September 2016 from his role as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors to run for the office of Governor of Edo State, Obaseki has been able to bestride Edo’s economic landscape like a colossus he is.

He served seven years under his predecessor, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as the voluntary chairman of the Edo State Economic and Strategy Team, the Tax Assessment Review Committee for the Edo State Internal Revenue Service, and the Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME).

As a result of the policy reforms he helped to pioneer, the state could restructure its public finances, secure money for infrastructure, and enhance the business climate to draw investment into the power, agricultural, and other crucial sectors. Obaseki also played a key role in getting the World Bank to sponsor the state’s bid for the Edo-Azura Power Project.

Fondly called “Wake and See” (a nickname derived from surprise developments that hit Edo residents every morning they wake up from sleep), Governor Obaseki is leaving his imprint on Edo State politics since 2009, when he led the state’s Economic and Strategy Team that initiated many policy reforms in different sectors across the state aimed at improving the standard of living of its people.

Thus, when he mounted the saddle in 2016, Obaseki took advantage of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) to drive his socio-economic growth plan. Today, he has charted a new course to promote positive change and reposition the state as the nation’s heartbeat, thereby justifying the unflagging determination to build on the foundation his predecessors laid down.

But more importantly, he has kept his eyes on the ball: putting Edo State on the path of progress, prosperity and ensuring it becomes a point of reference for other states across Nigeria.

Over the years, Obaseki has used the annual Edo State investment summit dubbed, “Alaghodaro” to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and for burgeoning investors to harness the rich business potentials of Edo State. Alaghodaro is a Benin slogan, that connotes progress.

The bigger picture is for “Alaghodaro” to smoothen the relationship between the investing private sector and the regulating public sector so as to allow free flow of investment into the public sector and engender development for the people of the state.

At the yearly event, experts, manufacturers, business leaders and other industry stakeholders not only proffer ideas and strategies to support the economic, social and development plans of the state government but also review the impacts of the numerous programmes, reforms and initiatives by the Obaseki-led administration and benchmark them against previous year’s achievements.

At one summit, Governor Obaseki launched the state’s 30-year development plan and unveiled eight centres for the state’s economic transformation. These are the Benin River Port, Airport in Edo North Senatorial District, Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Edo Production Centre, Edo Tech Park, Innovation Centers across the state and various oil palm projects.

Earlier, the governor had unveiled the ‘Making Edo Great Again’ (MEGA) vision to the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) at the UN House, Abuja. He outlined the government’s ambitious plan to make Edo State one of the 20 top economies in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Africa by 2050.

In his presentation, titled, ‘The Edo Vision: From Who We Are To Where We Want To Be by 2050,’ Obaseki said that the state is harnessing its human and natural resources to place it as a leading destination for investment in Nigeria.

His words: “We envisage an Edo State which will be the fastest in GDP growth in Nigeria, and by 2050, must be top three in terms of GDP ranking in Nigeria and top 20 in largest economies on the African continent.

“With an estimated population of 10 million residents by 2050, our educational system must be the best in Nigeria, and we should boast of one of the best workforces on the continent. This will be achieved through rigorous planning in regional and urban planning, which will point to and emphasize what we must do to attain double-digit growth over the next three decades, and socio-economic master plans to complement the physical master plans.

“The government will ensure the sustenance of its massive investment in infrastructure to take advantage of the location of Edo. We must build the Benin River Port to lighten up to 30 percent of the cargo from Tin Can and Apapa Ports.

“We would also build a rail link to all parts of the country with Edo as a hub; build an international airport and ensure that Edo is the technology and innovation hub in Nigeria.”

He added that the state government has carried out reforms to place Edo at a vantage position to meet a number of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as attract investment in energy and power, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), agriculture and processing industries, among others, to realise its vision.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, was emphatic on the impact of Alaghdaro. He said: “A lot of successes had been recorded. First, Alaghodaro was what gave us insight into the depth of reforms that we needed to bring to the government in Edo State in order to allow for the smooth flow of private sector investment into the state, and that is how we came up with the different reforms in the State.

“We went into deep reforms in the education sector because if the private sector must thrive in your state, then you must have a pull of manpower that is well trained and educated. So, that is how we came up with Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST). As you are securing the present, you will also plan for sustainable security for the future.

“So, imagine when the first Alaghodaro summit was held in 2017, and a child that was born the same year; then by 2024, when this government is leaving power, the child will be seven years old, getting ready to get into school and already becoming a human resource within the economic space. So, Alaghodaro is what gave birth to that thinking for EdoBEST.

Osagie added that the state also has what it calls the civil service reforms. If the state would develop in terms of investment flow and economic advancement, then the civil service, which is the bureaucracy that organises the environment for business to flow, must be effectively and efficiently managed.

“So, we implemented deep reforms which was one of the points that came out from the summit. This is what led to the reconstruction of the secretariat building because if people must work effectively, then they must work in an environment that is sound. I think we have the best secretariat in Nigeria right now. I don’t think there is any state that has a civil service secretariat that is as well built and well equipped as Edo State. That is for the physical environment,” he said.

Obaseki’s policy reforms in the past seven years have placed the state on a redemptive path in basic education, agriculture, power, revenue drive, infrastructure among other critical sectors.

The governor is bridging the capacity gap in the civil service through the creation of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, JOOPSA. Precious Ajoonu, director general of the academy, said in an interview, that through the Academy, Edo State has witnessed a remarkable economic transformation under Governor Obaseki.

Her words: “The John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation in Edo State. By nurturing a pool of skilled professionals, the academy has enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery, leading to improved governance and a favourable business environment. This, in turn, has attracted local and foreign investments, created job opportunities and stimulating economic activities across various sectors.

According to her, Governor Obaseki’s establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy has been a game-changer for Edo State’s economy. By investing in human capital development and fostering collaboration, the academy has positioned the state as a center of excellence in public administration and governance.

“The transformative impact of the academy resonates not only in the economic growth witnessed but also in the enhanced quality of public service and the overall well-being of the people of Edo State,” she said.

Osagie buttressed his principal’s assertion. “If civil servants must deliver services to the people, then they require capacity. Day in, day out, training of Civil Servants is ongoing in the John Odigie-Oyegun Civil Service Academy,” Osagie said.

Under Obaseki, Edo State boasts of two modular refineries: the 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) Limited and 2,500 bpd Duport Midstream Company Limited.

Hawilti, an African investment research firm, in its recent African Refineries Report, noted that “Nigerian modular refineries have managed to navigate the country’s challenging business environments and found ways to secure new feedstock options to run small-scale facilities.

“Both the 6,000 bpd Edo Refinery and the 2,500 bpd Duport Midstream Refinery, for instance, are currently receiving crude oil by trucks from a marginal field in the Niger Delta to support their operations.”

In line with the government’s commitment to ensure durable infrastructure to improve livelihoods, the Obaseki-led government recently earmarked 91 roads for repairs and rehabilitation across the three senatorial districts of the state. Also, work is ongoing on the reconstruction of the Benin Central Park as well as Ekehuan-Ugbiokho Road

The government has adopted a technology-based Edo Revenue Administration System (ERAS) to block leakages and enhance transparency in revenue collection. It also launched a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development fund worth N2 billion to support entrepreneurs in the state. This was in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI).

To attract investment and develop, the Obaseki administration encouraged the Ossiomo power company to invest in Edo. The venture is already generating 95 Megawatts power. And for a productive economy, land administration has been improved to operate transparently and professionally. Consequently, the government established the Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS). Now, applicants can process certificates of occupancy, C-of-O, within 30 working days in Edo.

“There is no state in Nigeria that has facilities for geographic information service like we have here,” declared Osagie, adding “In the last six years of this administration, the governor has signed more C-of-Os for individuals and businesses than what Edo has issued since independence. This shows the economy has been unbuckled and people now have the opportunity to venture because they can transparently acquire land and use it as a factor of production.”

There has been massive transformation in the agriculture sector. The Edo State Oil Palm Project (ESOPP) has attracted $500m investment in plantation farming under Obaseki. Dufil, producers of Indomie noodles, is now in Edo State investing in oil palm production. Saro Africa International Limited is investing in integrated cassava production.

“We have the already existing Okomu, Presco and Nosak. All these agricultural ventures have come into the state and are expanding. Many of the progress recorded can be credited to Alaghodaro,” Osagie said.

Obaseki’s achievements are endless. Even so, he has a futuristic approach to Edo development. Before he leaves office in 2024, his outlook is to ensure that for the next 30 years of Edo State, the government implements an elaborate plan that must cut across every stratum of the society and economy.

As Governor Godwin Obaseki rounds off his seventh year and prepares for the final lap of his second term in office, he is moving, sure footedly, that his grand plan has taken care of the road network for Edo in the next 30 years; what the business environment should look like and what power supply and distribution should be in the next three decades.

It takes a strategic thinker to lay such a foundation for a prosperous, progressive and productive state for tomorrow’s inhabitants.