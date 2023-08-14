GOC tasks officers on improved physical fitness over insecurity

File image for illustration.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General. Jamal Abdulssalam, has charged officers and soldiers of the division to improve on their physical fitness to response to security challenges confronting the nation.

Abdulssalam gave the charge yesterday in his remarks at the opening ceremony of 6 Division Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition 2023 in Ibagwa barracks in Abak local government Area of Akwa Ibom State .

Abdulssalam, who is also the Land Component Commander Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe, was represented by the Division Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Lawal.

He said the competition was organised to build the troops’ individual and collective capacities in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff.

“The sole objective of this competition therefore are to improve your combat proficiency, physical fitness, enhance your leadership traits, organisational ability, use of initiative and promote Esprit de corps amongst participants.

“It is also meant to build the troops’ individual and collective capacities in line with the Command Philosophy of the COAS.

“To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment

“The competition as mentioned earlier in the welcome address, Map Reading Competition, Weapon Handling/Range Classification, Combat Swimming, 5 km combat race and Obstacle Crossing,” Abdulssalam said.

The GOC also charged the participants to take the competition seriously, as it would be used to identify personnel that would represent the Division in the forthcoming Army level competitions.

He urged the officials to be guided by the rules of the competition, to ensure transparency and guide against biased outcomes.

In his welcome remarks earloer, the Commander 2 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Ken Chigbu, noted that the current security challenges in the country have brought to fore the need to continuously reinvigorate training and operations, especially in the aspects of physical and leadership training.

He reminded the participants that their physical and mental preparations were of paramount importance and could only be achieved through regular training.

He commended the COAS for providing adequate resources to host the 6 Division Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition 2023.

“I am glad to note that all necessary measures for a hitch free competition have been put in place. I therefore urge all participants and officials to take the competition seriously and abide by the rules.

“It is hoped that all competitors will make good use of this opportunity and be worthy ambassadors of their formations and units as well as the Nigerian Army at large,” Chigbu said.