‘Go make daddy proud,’ Basketmouth enrols son Jason into Liverpool academy

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth has enrolled his son, Jason in Liverpool football academy in England.

Basketmouth took to his Instagram account to share a video of his son arriving at the academy.

He urged Jason to go ahead and make him proud in this new path in his life.

He wrote; “Go make daddy proud boy. @liverpoolfcchamps.”

Reacting, his colleagues and fans besieged the comment section to congratulate the comedian and his son.

Jason is one of the three children the comedian has with his estranged wife, Elsie Uzoma.

The couple parted ways in 2022.