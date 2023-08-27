Give Tinubu’s govt a chance; Nigeria’s problems not quick fix – Otunba Adegbenro

By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerian industrialist, Otunba Dr. Adejare Adegbenro, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cautioning that the nation’s myriad problems are not a quick fix.

In a press statement released on Sunday, he urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts in tackling the economic woes, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit it inherited.

“The poor economy, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit inherited can’t be fixed in a hurry. It takes deliberate effort, good policies, and sincerity. The Tinubu government is pursuing these vigorously since elected,” Adegbenro said.

In his wide-ranging remarks, Adegbenro touched on several societal issues that plague Nigeria, including corruption, nepotism, malpractice, and disregard for the rule of law.

He stressed that these issues are not exclusive to the political class but are prevalent at every level of the societal hierarchy.

“We have public servants who steal public funds, teachers who organize special examination centers, parents who pay for exam malpractice for their children, citizens who shunt queues and disobey traffic rules, and politicians who embezzle public funds,” he enumerated, adding: “Our individual actions are a reflection of our society.”

Dr. Adegbenro, however, asserted that these challenges are surmountable, urging Nigerians to work collectively towards creating a safer and prosperous nation.

He further emphasized the necessity of intentional efforts from every citizen in the quest to improve Nigeria’s standing in the comity of nations.

“We all need to work in tandem to have a country where stealing of one cup of garri will not attract more jail term than stealing billions of public funds, a country that produces oil will not pay more to import what they naturally own,” he stated.

In his concluding remarks, Adegbenro reiterated his support for the current administration, encouraging Nigerians to do the same.

While expressing confidence in the administration’s commitment to the nation’s betterment, the billionaire industrialist urged: “Let’s support the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man on a mission. Let’s be intentional in the quest to make Nigeria safer and prosperous for all.”