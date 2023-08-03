Give Benue Youths more opportunities to govern – Tersoo urges Benue Elders

By Rita Okoye

A former State House of Assembly contestant in the 2023 general elections, Amb Dr. Abelagi Fred has called on Benue political elders to as a matter of urgency, give the younger generations opportunity to control the affairs of the state.

According to him, the youths have been relegated to the background for long and it’s time to support them to move the state forward.

Amb Tersoo who stated this during an interactive session with some select media insisted that Nigeria and Benue state isn’t for just some few people , but the generality of the citizens.

He called on the elders of the state to make it compulsory to allowed 80 per cent youths to mann the affairs of the state and Nigeria.

Amb Tersoo Abelagi, said “Allowing progress minded youths , fresh and new ideals into position of authority would make a change in the state. Benue state should emulate Cross River state, as both are APC states. Cross river produced the youngest Senator and ministerial nominees. Why can’t we do the same?” He asked.

Amb. Tersoo also advised elders in the state to cultivate the political habit of having having protege’s, than throwing themselves in the political arena of activities.

“They should mentor the youths, and have them as successors,” he added.