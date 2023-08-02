Home » More... » Metro » Girl, 18, gang-raped, killed in Taraba
August 2, 2023

Girl, 18, gang-raped, killed in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

An 18-year-old lady has reportedly been gang-raped and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the deceased was en route to her village in Lankavari, when the incident happened.

A family source, Ayuba Bissa, who spoke to newsmen said she left Jalingo on Saturday.

According to him, the corpse of the deceased was discovered on Sunday behind a mountain, adding that a medical autopsy confirmed she was gang-raped.

