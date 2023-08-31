Gimba, Akubuiro, Ojomu make the Nigerian Prize for Literature shortlist

Enitan Abdultawab

The Advisory Board of the Nigerian Prize for Literature has announced the final three shortlists for the coveted monetary award.

The three names that made the shortlists included Obari Gimba, Abideen Abolaji Ojomu and Henry Akubuiro, authors of “Grit”, “The Ojuelegba Crossroads” and “Yamtarawala (The Warrior King” respectively.

Vanguard had reported that the names were longlisted to 11 and an event was held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, on August 6 to conceptualise a conversation surrounding the authors and their works. The book party was also part of the screening process that was to determine the winner.

At the event, the 11 longlist were Ade Adeniji, Victor S. Dugga, Obari Gomba, Cheta Igbokwe, Christopher Anyokwu, Abuchi Modilim, Abideen Abolaji Ojomu, Bode Sowande, Olubunmi Famioni, Olatunbosun Taofeek and Henry Akubuiro.

Announcing the shortlists was literary icon Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who is the Chairperson of the Nigerian Prize for Literature Advisory Board via a press statement yesterday.

“Dear literary enthusiasts, it’s with great pleasure that I announce the three shortlists of the 2023 edition of the Nigerian Prize of Literature.

The three plays that made it to the coveted shortlists each exemplify the true essence of dramatic essence are ‘Grit’ by Obari Gimba, ‘The Ojuelegba Crossroads’ by Abideen Abolaji and ‘Yamtarawala (The Warrior King)’ by Henry Akubuiro.

For ‘Grit’, the judges have applauded it as a great play that transcends beyond its covers. Its pages have captivating narratives that clearly leave an indelible mark; its production, and quality is nothing short of excellence.”

For ‘The Ojuelegba Crossroads’, it has deeply resonated with the judges of its rich exploration of the political fabric. The play’s ability to confront everyday struggles and decision-making conflicts is significant.”

“‘Yamtarawala’ captured judges admiration for dramatic twists, rendering it not only suited for the stage but also the screen. The narrative unfolds and invokes a profound sense of engagement and excitement. “

“As members of the Advisory board, we are grateful to witness a remarkable confidence that the judges have expressed in this shortlist. These plays stand tall in terms of dramaturgy, language, performance, story and setting. They represent the pinnacle of literary craftsmanship and artistic convergence that this prize seeks.”

The three winners will receive a joint cash prize of USD 100,000.