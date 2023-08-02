Gifting strengthens business relationships globally — Consulting firm

By Prince Okafor

Corporate entities have been advised to embrace the art of gifting as a pivotal strategy to fortify their relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders.

This was the submission of the Founder of Cerise Noire Gifts, Oluwaseun Akpede, a gifting Consultancy firm in Nigeria.

Akpede who is an expert in gifting and business relationship management noted that strategic gifting was essential to nurturing connections and relationships.

According to her, it should be approached with a deep sense of sincerity and personalisation to resonate with recipients.

“By tailoring gifts to the unique preferences and interests of clients and partners, companies can demonstrate their appreciation and commitment to nurturing long-term relationships.

“Businesses in today’s highly competitive market environment are looking for new ways to engage with their customers and make a lasting impression and, for her, gifting is a great way for that.

“Gifting goes beyond the act of giving; it is a strategic tool that enables businesses and individuals seeking personalised gifts for various occasions and seasons to reinforce their brand values, establish strong relationships, and differentiate themselves from competitors.

“When done thoughtfully and creatively, gifting can leave a lasting impression on recipients and strengthen the bond between businesses and their target audiences, especially customers and other stakeholders.”

“At Cerise Noire Gifts, we believe strategic gifting is a powerful marketing channel that can be utilized profitably and when done thoughtfully, cost-effectively, and strategically, has the amazing potential to accelerate your company’s growth.

“Irrespective of your industry, incorporating client and staff gift-giving is a move in the right direction. And we work hard to empower a community of thoughtful gift-givers because every expression of generosity, appreciation, and gratitude makes the world a better place for individuals and for companies.

“I have collaborated with numerous top-tier organisations to design and execute highly tailored gifting campaigns that align with their brand identity and resonate with their target market.

“My company develops gifting programs that work in conjunction with established marketing and client relationship strategies and delivers on business objectives profitably.

“Businesses looking to harness the power of gifting as a strategic branding tool can benefit from the erudite knowledge and experience of our team,” she added.