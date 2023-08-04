Germany urges continued ‘mediation efforts’ with Niger junta

Olaf Scholz

Germany’s foreign ministry on Friday urged continued “mediation efforts” with Niger’s junta, after a West African delegation failed to secure the return to power of the country’s elected government.

“It is important that we give space for mediation efforts,” a foreign ministry spokesman in Berlin told a press briefing. “We hope that they can lead to a successful end… a political solution,” according to AFP.

Germany said this as Niger announced it has severed military engagements with France, the United States, and Nigeria, leading the ECOWAS interventions to restore democracy in the country.

The announcement came as the international community has mounted pressure on Niger to release and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government sent a delegation to Niger, with the bid to end the crisis.

As this has not materialised, Niger will keep its fingers crossed for the next line of action from ECOWAS which gave Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani-led junta a one-week ultimatum to reinstate Bazoum.

As the deadline expires in two days’ time, France and other European countries have started the evacuation of their nationals in Niger.