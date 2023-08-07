Germany threatens Niger coup plotters with sanctions, prosecution

German government has issued a strong warning to Niger coup plotters not to commit acts of violence against the detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office made it clear in Berlin on Monday that they were worried about the politician.

“I would like to emphasise once again at this point our message to the coup plotters that they must expect harsh personal consequences should anything happen to the democratically elected President Bazoum and his family,’’ the spokesman said.

“We would perceive that as an escalation, so would our African partners.’’

The foreign office spokesman said sanctions and also national or international prosecution are possible steps to be taken if violence act is taken against the detained president.

Furthermore, the German government hopes that the coup plotters will respond to mediation efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Earlier, an ultimatum issued by ECOWAS to the military junta that has ruled Niger since a coup d’état at the end of July expired.