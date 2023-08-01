‘Germans to join French evacuation flights in Niger’

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country’s future and some are calling out the junta’s reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: “Down with France, long live Putin.” (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

The German foreign ministry has urged its nationals in Niger to receive the offer submitted by the French authorities to join their evacuation flights on Tuesday.

The statement said this following a military coup that occurred and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the West African country, last week Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“We can confirm that our French colleagues have offered, within the limits of available capacity, to take German nationals on board their flights from Niger,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it advised “all German nationals in Niamey to accept this offer.”

Niger’s borders have been closed to commercial flights since military officers toppled Bazoum’s government in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

France plans to evacuate hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger over the next 24 hours. The German government said on Monday it was not planning to evacuate its citizens based on the current situation.

Germany’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it presumes fewer than 100 German citizens are currently in Niger, excluding those who are in the country as part of a Bundeswehr military mission.