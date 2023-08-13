German, Swiss governments set to support Edo maiden edition of Enina Theatre Festival in Benin City

By Ayo Onikoyi

The three-day Enina Theatre Festival, with the theme “Performing Diversity, Staging Inclusiveness” is set to hold from Friday, 25 to Sunday August 27, 2023 at the Victor Uwaifo Creative hub, Benin City, Edo State.

The festival is deemed to transform Benin City into a vibrant hub of theatrical brilliance, celebrating creativity, diversity, and cultural exchange with a remarkable lineup of performances, workshops, and cultural experiences.

This maiden theatre festival, #ENINAFEST is organized by the Edo State Skills Development Agency- EDOJOBS with the support of the German Government and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)-SKYE programme.

The event will be hosted by His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State with EDSOGPADEC, Azura-Edo, Olivia table waters, SuperFm 88.1FM Benin and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Benin as partners.

The Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency- Edojobs, Mrs Violet Obiokoro noted that the festival is being organized to promote creative skills development, especially in the area of theatre and would create over 1,000 short-term job opportunities for youths in the state.

Obiokoro further emphasized the need to host this maiden ENINA THEATRE FESTIVAL, which would showcase the rich cultural heritage of Edo State through the lens of culture, arts, tourism and talents to the creative economy and open more opportunities to create jobs for youths in the state.

Currently, registrations to attend the festival is ongoing on the official #ENINAFEST website.