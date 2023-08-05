GCU Relays Ambassador Bazunu inducted into Wall of Fame

The event was not ordinary, but clearly historic. And therefore embarking on the trip from the United States of America to Lagos was worth the while for ex-Olympian Ruks Bazunu.

Bazunu, the two time Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays Ambassador, was one of the many star athletes that painfully turned their backs on the Montreal ‘76 Olympics.

From the late sixties, through the early seventies, fleet footed Ruks Bazunu had emerged as one of the few school boys sprint sensations, with his anchor dominance in the Relays.

Going through the All Africa Games in Lagos, 1973, the Montreal Olympics in 1976 was to be his crowning glory and a parting path to a memorable sprint career.

But then, the Federal Government anti-apartheid policy of the seventies ensured that the Nigerian contingent to the games would be withdrawn from the Athletes Village and asked to head home.

Forty seven years later it will take the concerted efforts of former Green Eagles Captain, Segun Odegbami, and the sponsorship of Chief Allen Onyema’s Air Peace to finally recognise and reward these selfless Nationalists, with the Wall of Fame induction and the other several monetary benefits.

Interestingly, Air Peace Chairman, Onyema was a top sprinter during his high school days at Government College Ughelli.

And for Ambassador Bazunu, it’s a bag of mixed feelings; being remembered and recognised for a painful sacrifice, as well as getting the moral and value-in-kind boost from a fellow mariner, even though not ancient like the US based role model.

With the GCU Relays fifth edition confirmed for November 18th, an ancient mariner, whose business interests cuts across aviation like the Air Peace Boss, has indicated firm interest in being the presenting sponsor for the anniversary meeting.

In the past four editions, notable ancient mariners have shown tremendous support for the Athletics inter-collegiate competition.

“An ancient mariner with business interests in aviation, power and construction engineering has indicated interest in partnering with the Relays this year”, disclosed President General World Wide, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje. SAN.

Immediate past President General World Wide Architect Charkes Majoroh has passionately driven the GCU Relays for the past four editions with support from GAMSU Foundation and Pillar Oil.

The GCU Relays is an annual event that is committed to reviving the historic inter collegiate rivalry amongst heritage schools, Pan Nigeria.