Gbajabiamila: Unveiling the untold story of a Chief of Staff fluent in Machiavelli’s Italian

Gbajabiamila

By Charity Amayanvbo

Amid the corridors of power, Femi Gbajabiamila stands as an enigmatic figure, unraveling an untold story of profound depth and intellect. Beyond the political façade lies a man with a unique ability—a Chief of Staff who not only comprehends Machiavelli’s writings but delves into them in their original Italian form.



In the realm of political strategy and manipulation, Niccolò Machiavelli’s works are revered as a timeless guide. As a true statesman, Femi Gbajabiamila’s affinity for Machiavelli’s wisdom sets him apart. His mastery of the intricate nuances in the original Italian text reveals a level of insight that few can match.

Machiavelli’s discourses on power, cunning, and the art of governance transcend centuries, and Femi Gbajabiamila’s grasp of these principles reflects a sophisticated understanding of the intricate dance of politics. While others skim the surface of translated versions, he immerses himself in the elegance of the language that Machiavelli himself penned.



This untold story uncovers a Chief of Staff who isn’t satisfied with mere translations, but rather seeks the unfiltered essence of Machiavelli’s thoughts. This pursuit demands a dedication to understanding the cultural context and linguistic subtleties that shape each phrase and paragraph.



Femi Gbajabiamila’s inclination toward Machiavellian philosophy in its original form underscores his commitment to a strategic and nuanced approach to governance. He recognizes that power, influence, and leadership are intricately woven threads in the fabric of political dynamics. By studying Machiavelli’s original words, he uncovers layers of wisdom that illuminate the complexities of his role.



In an age where information is abundant yet depth is often sacrificed for convenience, Femi Gbajabiamila’s journey into Machiavelli’s Italian stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to intellectual rigor. It’s a journey that invites us to peer beyond the surface and recognize the depth of understanding that shapes his actions as a Chief of Staff.



In the midst of modern political theatrics, Femi Gbajabiamila emerges as a figure who delves into the annals of history, extracting insights that inform his approach. His untold story unveils a Chief of Staff who reads between the lines of Machiavelli’s original Italian, embodying the very essence of strategic mastery in the realm of governance.



With over two decades of legislative experience, Femi Gbajabiamila has established himself as a prominent figure in Nigerian politics. His journey through the corridors of power began as a federal lawmaker, during which he masterfully steered the APC caucus from Minority to Majority status in the House of Representatives. This impressive feat paved the way for his eventual emergence as the Speaker of the House.



One striking characteristic that sets Femi Gbajabiamila apart is his unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu. Often referred to as “Gbaja,” he earned the esteemed title of being President Tinubu’s staunch supporter. This unbreakable alliance was affirmed by none other than Asiwaju Tinubu himself, who declared that supporting Femi was tantamount to supporting him.



In a political landscape where power grabs and ambition often take center stage, Femi Gbajabiamila is known to seek power only when he believes it to be necessary. A prime example of this is seen in 2011 when he declined a nomination for the prestigious national honors award of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR). His rationale was rooted in maintaining the award’s integrity and true value, aligning with his principle-driven approach.



Gbajabiamila’s brilliance shines through his notable achievements, including the instrumental role he played in introducing the doctrine of necessity. This move facilitated the assumption of office by Goodluck Jonathan as acting president, showcasing his strategic and impactful decision-making abilities.

In June 2023, Femi Gbajabiamila’s journey took another significant turn when he was announced as President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff (COS). This appointment catapulted him into the position of one of the most powerful public officeholders in the executive arm of government. As COS, his role encompassed serving as the principal aide and advisor to the president, acting as a bridge between the president and other government officials, political leaders, and stakeholders.



At the heart of his responsibilities was providing strategic guidance and inputs that influenced the president’s decision-making process. As a gatekeeper to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila’s presence and impact were undeniable. His guiding principle was a steadfast commitment to combat corruption, even if it meant challenging friendships and political alliances.



In a world where social media provides a platform for diverse opinions, Femi Gbajabiamila’s unyielding principles sometimes became a point of contention. Coretta Scott King’s words echoed in his approach: power should be wielded for positive change. Despite the backlash, he remained resolute in upholding his principles, understanding that meaningful change often comes at a cost.



In the face of adversity, Femi Gbajabiamila was not immune to criticism. Allegations of corruption surfaced on social media, attributed to detractors who found themselves marginalized in the evolving political landscape. However, these unfounded claims failed to shake his resolve to stand alongside the President, contributing to a stronger presidency.



Gbajabiamila’s leadership philosophy is rooted in being attuned to the voices of the people. His actions reflect a man who measures his worth not by his stance in moments of comfort, but by his unwavering commitment during challenges and controversies. As he continues to navigate his role as Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila’s determination and loyalty to the President remain steadfast. To those who oppose his path, he asks for the space to continue breathing life into his ideals and principles, all in service of a better Nigeria.